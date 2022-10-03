Pregnant Woman Sues Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit & Run In Miami That Left Her Disfigured, Rapper Calls It A Lie
Tory Lanez was hit with new legal trouble after a Florida couple sued the rapper for an alleged hit & run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a couple named Krisha and Jesse Grullon sued the pint-sized rapper (real name: Daystar Peterson) in Miami court on September 27.
In the petition, the couple said on January 1, 2021, Krishna was driving a car near SW 3rd Street and S. Miami Ave. Jesse was a passenger in the car.
The suit said Tory was driving a 2017 Bentley Bentaya. Krisha said once she exited the highway, she was in the left lane at the immediate red light at a complete stop waiting for the green light when Tory allegedly “suddenly swiped [Krisha’s] vehicle on the rear side in a matte green Bentley SUV with white rims.”
The couple said Tory left the scene following the collision without getting out of his vehicle.
The suit said that Krishna was four months pregnant at the time of the crash. In court documents, the couple accused Tory of being negligent and causing them pain and suffering — along with loss of wages, diability, disfigurement, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.
Krisha said she wants money to cover her medical expenses and treatment.
Tory’s lawyer came out swinging against the allegations. Attorney Andell Brown said the couple’s lawsuit was “baseless.”
He pointed out the couple said the accident happened in January but they didn’t report it to Tory’s insurance until July.
Brown claimed the entire story was fabricated by the couple. He accused them of lookimg up Tory’s license plate and using it to try and make a case against him.
He said the initial police report showed the couple listed the hit & run driver’s car color as gray not green like they did in the lawsuit.
Brown said the insurance company already spoke to all parties and denied the claim.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tory is also a defendant in another lawsuit over claims a car he owned was involved in a hit & run in Miami.
A man named Barry Fine said he was also disfigured after the crash.
In the suit, Fine said he was driving his 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo on January 23, 2021. He said an unknown driver operating a 2016 Range Rover — owned by Tory — allegedly caused a “chain reaction rear-end collision striking one vehicle propelling that vehicle into Plaintiff’s vehicle.”
Tory denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The case is ongoing.