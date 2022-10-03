Pregnant Woman Sues Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit & Run In Miami That Left Her Disfigured, Rapper Calls It A Lie

In the petition, the couple said on January 1, 2021, Krishna was driving a car near SW 3rd Street and S. Miami Ave. Jesse was a passenger in the car.

The suit said Tory was driving a 2017 Bentley Bentaya. Krisha said once she exited the highway, she was in the left lane at the immediate red light at a complete stop waiting for the green light when Tory allegedly “suddenly swiped [Krisha’s] vehicle on the rear side in a matte green Bentley SUV with white rims.”

The couple said Tory left the scene following the collision without getting out of his vehicle.