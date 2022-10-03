Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned.
David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Many experts predicted Russia would make quick work of Ukraine and topple the government. But Ukrainians have put up a strong defense and pushed back Russian efforts. Ukrainians have retaken numerous regions and villages in recent weeks in a counter-offense.
That has led Russia to call up a number of citizens to join the army. It’s also led President Vladimir Putin to issue threats and say the country could use nuclear weapons as the West continues to back Ukrainian efforts.
Petraeus described Putin as “desperate” with his latest moves and threats.
“The battlefield reality he faces is, I think, irreversible,” Petraeus told ABC News. “No amount of shambolic mobilization, which is the only way to describe it; no amount of annexation; no amount of even veiled nuclear threats can actually get him out of this particular situation.
Petraeus said that if Russia used nuclear weapons, it would bring both America and NATO into the war.
“You don’t want to, again, get into a nuclear escalation here. But you have to show that this cannot be accepted in any way,’ he told the outlet.
Petraeus said the U.S. would then “take out” Russian forces if nuclear weapons were used, according to The Hill. But he did not offer further details on what that could entail.
Allies of Putin are also turning on the leader, with some criticizing the country’s top brass after a series of military loses, according to Reuters.
Ramazan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia-backed Chechnya, said Russia should use tactical nuclear weapons. He also blasted Russian military leaders.
"Nepotism in the army will lead to no good," Kadyrov said, according to Reuters. But he went a step further, saying the Russian commander in the area should be sent to the front line to die for his shame.