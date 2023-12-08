Vladimir Putin Forces Kremlin Staffers to Quarantine in 'Clean Zone' Due to Worsening Health Concerns: Report
Vladimir Putin allegedly forces Kremlin staffers to quarantine in “clean zones” before meeting with him due to mounting health concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after one Russian Telegram channel claimed that Putin, 71, suffered a heart attack in October, a second Russian media outlet claimed this week that the “sick” tyrant has largely isolated himself amid his newfound health fears.
According to the Russian outlet Proekt, an investigation found that Putin allegedly uses body doubles to hide his deteriorating health from the Russian public.
He has also allegedly “hid away” from attendees during nearly 50% of the Kremlin meetings he has held so far this year.
Meanwhile, Putin has also allegedly switched roughly 20% of his in-person meetings to video to mask his worsening health condition from those visiting the Kremlin.
According to Proekt, the 71-year-old Russian despot demands that all staffers submit three negative Covid-19 tests before meeting with him.
He also reportedly demands that those staffers be locked away in a pre-designated “clean zone” inside the Kremlin for at least two weeks before each scheduled meeting.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Proekt’s investigation came shortly after Putin refused to stand less than 70 feet from several new Moscow ambassadors during a meeting at the Russian capital earlier this week.
Although the tyrant cited “sanitary reasons” to justify his odd behavior, he was later caught meeting face-to-face with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a visit to the Middle East just a few short days later.
“Unfortunately, for sanitary reasons, we cannot talk more, socialize,” Putin said on Monday. “I hope that better times will come, not only in politics but also in health care, and we will be able to do so.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, additional Russian outlets – mainly General SVR – claimed that Putin suffered a fatal heart attack in October and was replaced by several body doubles.
The Russian Telegram channel said that Putin died on October 25 and that a doppelgänger was placed in his stead until the beginning of 2024.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the channel reported in October. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
"The figure of the double remains in the Russian political system at least until the New Year,” General SVR continued. “By the end of December, a final decision on his future fate will be made.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov immediately denied the Putin death rumors. He also dismissed the Putin body double rumors.
“These stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov said last month. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
Other sources suggested that the Kremlin falsely claimed that Putin passed away to gauge the embattled leader’s popularity with the Russian public amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.