'Sanitary Reasons': Putin Refuses to Stand Within 70 Feet of New British Ambassador to Moscow at Diplomatic Ceremony
Vladimir Putin refused to stand within 70 feet of Britain’s new ambassador to Moscow during a diplomatic ceremony this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Russian leader blamed “sanitary reasons” for the strange move.
In an awkward incident to take place on Monday, the 71-year-old Russian tyrant reportedly stood 70 feet away from several new Moscow ambassadors during a ceremony held at the Kremlin.
According to Daily Mail, Putin refused to stand less than 70 feet from the new British ambassador to Moscow – Nigel Casey – despite calling for “better relations” between Moscow and London.
Also surprising were reports that Putin refused to meet with Casey and the other new Moscow ambassadors one-on-one due to “sanitary reasons.”
“Unfortunately, for sanitary reasons, we cannot talk more, socialize,” the Russian despot said towards the end of his address on Monday. “I hope that better times will come, not only in politics but also in health care, and we will be able to do so.”
“In any case, as a matter of routine, both myself, the Foreign Minister, and my assistant for international affairs are always at your disposal,” Putin said as he concluded the awkward ceremony.
Meanwhile, Putin appeared to allude to the ongoing war in Ukraine earlier in his ambassadorial address this week. He specifically discussed Russia’s tense relationship with Britain because of the ongoing invasion.
“In the post-war period and until recently, our countries managed to build interaction based on the understanding of their special responsibility for maintaining global peace, stability, and security as permanent members of the UN Security Council,” the Russian tyrant said.
“But the current state of affairs in the dialogue with London is common knowledge and let us hope that the situation will change for the better in the interests of our two countries and peoples,” Putin added.
Ambassador Casey later responded to Putin’s remarks and emphasized Britain’s goal of “ending the human suffering” caused by Russia in Ukraine.
Casey agreed that better relations between Moscow and London were important, but he also stressed that ending the Russo-Ukrainian war was London’s top priority.
“Maintaining relations with the Russian government and the Russian people remains important to the UK, perhaps today more important than ever,” the new British ambassador to Moscow said. “Decisions taken by Russia matter not only for the UK, but the whole world.”
“Few of the issues, currently facing us, are more important than ending the human suffering caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” Casey added with his back to the Kremlin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the relations between Moscow and London – and the entire West for that matter – have never been tenser.
Kremlin officials recently slammed Britain and the West for supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, and many of Putin’s most prominent mouthpieces threatened nuclear war if the West did not turn their backs on Ukraine earlier this year.