Meghan Markle Steps Out Wearing Bracelet Gifted by King Charles After Royals Were Named in Race Row

Meghan Markle wore a sparkling tennis bracelet adorned with dozens of diamonds that was gifted to her by King Charles while stepping out for the first time since royal author Omid Scobie's bombshell new book, Endgame, was released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duchess of Sussex last wore the jewelry piece worth an estimated $5k in May, leading some to believe it was a subtle show of support for her father-in-law after he was outed in the Dutch translation as one of two royal family members who allegedly had "concerns" about the skin color of Prince Harry and Markle's son.