Meghan Markle Steps Out Wearing Bracelet Gifted by King Charles After Royals Were Named in Race Row

Meghan Markle stepped out wearing a $5k bracelet gifted to her by King Charles years ago.

Dec. 5 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle wore a sparkling tennis bracelet adorned with dozens of diamonds that was gifted to her by King Charles while stepping out for the first time since royal author Omid Scobie's bombshell new book, Endgame, was released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duchess of Sussex last wore the jewelry piece worth an estimated $5k in May, leading some to believe it was a subtle show of support for her father-in-law after he was outed in the Dutch translation as one of two royal family members who allegedly had "concerns" about the skin color of Prince Harry and Markle's son.

The bracelet features ninety-two round brilliant-cut diamonds and weighs a total of 2.60 carats. It was a present she received from the now-monarch ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry and she wore the piece alongside her Cartier Love Bracelet on Monday.

Markle opted for comfort while out and about in Santa Barbara, clad in a green baseball cap, cropped black leggings and a black sweater as she walked to a car with a bodyguard in near proximity.

Scobie blamed translation issues for the error after Princess Kate was named as the second royal. In the English version of his book, he alleged that there had been two people involved in the discussions, but could not reveal their identities for legal reasons.

Markle had previously told Oprah Winfrey in a joint interview with Harry that in the months leading up to Archie's birth, members of the royal family had expressed "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

Scobie said on BBC Two's Newsnight that there is a "full investigation" into how the names were published in the Dutch version.

"I'm looking forward to finding out more about it because the English version of the book, the only one I know, the version that I signed off on, that is the book that is out there today," he said. "That's the book that has no names in it."

Sources, meanwhile, claim the royal family is "considering" taking legal action. A senior palace insider said that it's "vanishingly unlikely" that the "nasty and deliberate attack" came from the royal household.

Other tipsters close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Markle was not the one who leaked Charles and Kate's names to Scobie.

Charles appears to be brushing off the scandal while deciding how to proceed. When asked how he was by Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he replied, "I'm all right very much, just about."

