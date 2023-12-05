Jonathan Majors' Accuser Grace Jabbari Testifies in Court About Actor's Alleged Explosive Rage
Jonathan Majors accuser Grace Jabbari took the stand in the domestic violence trial against the embattled actor this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Majors, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment against Jabbari in March, the Creed III actor’s trial kicked off in Manhattan on Monday.
Jabbari then took the witness stand on Tuesday morning and shared several shocking claims about Majors regarding their relationship as a couple before the alleged domestic violence incident in March.
According to Jabbari, she and Majors engaged in a blowout fight in September 2022 during a trip to the United Kingdom. She claimed that the Devotion actor “exploded” after one of Jabbari’s friends visited the couple during their UK trip.
“His face kind of changes when he gets into that place,” Majors’ accuser told the jury during her testimony. “He’s a big guy so you just want to step back.”
While Majors allegedly told Jabbari “not to tell anyone what happened” after he “exploded” in September 2022, she claimed that the actor later “contemplated suicide” following another fight that transpired shortly after.
A recording of that second fight was reportedly played in court on Tuesday morning, according to Deadline.
Jabbari also provided additional evidence connected to Majors’ alleged temper during her bombshell testimony this week.
One picture shared by the actor’s domestic violence accuser on Tuesday reportedly showed the aftermath of one of the pair’s apparently many arguments.
“I took the photo because the shift in his temper was something I was aware of, and I just wanted to remember," Jabbari testified. "I knew I kept forgiving him, but I just wanted to have a bit of a memory of him.”
- Jonathan Majors Film 'Magazine Dreams' Pulled From Release Schedule Ahead of Actor's Domestic Violence Trial Next Month
- Jonathan Majors' Legal Team Aims To Have Assault Charges 'Dropped' After Providing 'Video Evidence' To New York DA
- Jonathan Majors Hires ‘RHOSLC’ Jen Shah’s Lawyer To Fight Criminal Charges
Meanwhile, Jabbari also provided new details about what transpired in the moments leading up to the alleged domestic violence incident in Manhattan in March.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.comnewsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She revealed that the then-couple started fighting after a woman named “Cleopatra” texted Majors on the night of March 24. The Ant-Man actor was later arrested for assault and harassment against Jabbari on the morning of March 25.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Majors has denied Jabbari’s accusations against him. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges against him last week, and the actor is expected to testify in the case sometime in the coming days.
“This is a case about the end of a relationship, not about a crime…at least not one that Mr. Majors committed,” the embattled actor’s defense team said during opening statements on Monday.
“In revenge, [Jabbari] made these false allegations to ruin Mr. Majors and take away everything he spent his life working for,” the actor’s defense team continued. “End this nightmare for him.”