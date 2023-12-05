Michelle Obama Dragged Into Jonathan Majors Assault Trial, Wanted Ex to Make 'Sacrifices' for Him
Jonathan Majors was allegedly so controlling toward Grace Jabbari that he "threatened suicide" as a way to manipulate her, according to the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, who delivered the powerful statement during opening arguments of his assault trial, even accusing him of dragging Michelle Obama into the fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan on charges of assault and harassment following an alleged altercation with Jabbari. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, 34, faces three charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He was initially also charged with strangulation but that was dropped.
Majors pled not guilty to the charges. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.
The star arrived at New York City Criminal Court holding a Bible on Monday. His new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, joined his family inside the courtroom to show her support.
During opening statements, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Michael Perez pained Majors as a jealous and controlling partner who allegedly lacked boundaries.
According to the assistant district attorney, the actor and his ex's relationship escalated quickly, and the two were talking about their future, which included marriage and children.
But things eventually changed — with Jabbari's legal team accusing Majors of being insecure and angry.
"He began to snap at Grace Jabbari and became manipulative," the prosecutor said. "He even threatened suicide to control her." Perez also accused him of having a "cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological abuse" against his dancer ex.
The Marvel actor allegedly even brought former First Lady Obama into their fights, telling Jabbari she needed to make sacrifices for him as Coretta Scott King and Obama did for their husbands, reported Business Insider.
"He told Grace Jabbari that she needs to live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King and Obama to make sacrifices for him, because, he told her, 'I am a great man,'" Perez said. "He told her that she needed to comport herself in the way he needed her to be."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com already revealed that the prosecution claimed their alleged altercation took place over a promiscuous text message. The then-couple was in a private car heading home to their Chelsea apartment after a party in Brooklyn when Jabbari allegedly saw a message on Majors' phone reading, “Wish I was kissing you right now" from a romantic rival named Cleopatra.
She allegedly took the phone out of his hands and began a tug-o-war, leading them both to claim minor injuries. The trial is expected to last two weeks.