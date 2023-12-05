Michelle Obama Dragged Into Jonathan Majors Assault Trial, Wanted Ex to Make 'Sacrifices' for Him

As this outlet reported, Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan on charges of assault and harassment following an alleged altercation with Jabbari. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, 34, faces three charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He was initially also charged with strangulation but that was dropped.

Majors pled not guilty to the charges. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.