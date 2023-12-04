Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann's Lawyer Files Lien Over Unpaid Fees in Divorce Battle

Biermann and his lawyer agreed that the lawyer could place a lien against the ex-NFL star's Georgia mansion.

The home is currently on the market for $6 million. Once sold, Biermann's lawyer will collect her "fees and services incurred for all of [Biermann's] legal matters with the Firm."

The docs noted that interest will accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent monthly on all amounts due until the Firm is paid in full for legal services performed and expenses incurred on behalf of Biermann.

Last month, the former Don't Be Tardy stars listed their seven-bedroom mansion, a drastic increase from when they purchased the house equipped with an arcade, movie theater, and gym in 2012 for $880,000.