Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann's Lawyer Files Lien Over Unpaid Fees in Divorce Battle
Kroy Biermann's lawyer has filed a lien for unpaid legal fees amid his client's divorce from estranged wife Kim Zolciak, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the newly filed docs obtained by this site, it's explained that Biermann owes her roughly $800 as of November 15.
Biermann and his lawyer agreed that the lawyer could place a lien against the ex-NFL star's Georgia mansion.
The home is currently on the market for $6 million. Once sold, Biermann's lawyer will collect her "fees and services incurred for all of [Biermann's] legal matters with the Firm."
The docs noted that interest will accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent monthly on all amounts due until the Firm is paid in full for legal services performed and expenses incurred on behalf of Biermann.
Last month, the former Don't Be Tardy stars listed their seven-bedroom mansion, a drastic increase from when they purchased the house equipped with an arcade, movie theater, and gym in 2012 for $880,000.
Biermann previously tried to convince a judge to allow him to sell his and Zolciak's house to help contain their growing debt.
He filed for divorce a second time in August, citing their marriage as being "irretrievably broken" after dismissing their divorce the month prior.
The former NFL star also requested full legal and physical custody of their minor children, as well as alimony and child support.
Cops got a call to the estranged couple's Georgia mansion in November following an "extremely loud" verbal domestic dispute between the exes. However, Biermann and Zolciak soon put their marital spat behind them by celebrating Thanksgiving together.
It appears they are trying to co-parent cordially after she requested to have their divorce dismissed, claiming they were still hooking up in the wake of their split.
Biermann "has not waivered on his intent to follow through" with his second divorce filing, his lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, previously told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence."
Bergstrom explained the sale was imperative for their family's well-being.
"Unless they sell the home, he doesn't have sufficient funds to get another place," Biermann's lawyer stated. "That is why selling the home is so critical, so the parties can get out from under the same roof. If they don't they’ll be stuck and have to remain in the marital residence and that is not a good situation for anyone, particularly the children."