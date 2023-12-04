Michael Oher Accused of Extorting $15 Million From Tuohy Family Over 'Blind Side' Royalties

Michael Oher has been accused of demanding millions from the Tuohy family and making alleged threats to expose them for the "fakes" and "thieves" he claimed they are — or else, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In court documents filed by the Tuohys, the family claimed the former football star — whose story inspired The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw — tried to export them for $15 million over the movie's royalties.