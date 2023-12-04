Michael Oher Accused of Extorting $15 Million From Tuohy Family Over 'Blind Side' Royalties
Michael Oher has been accused of demanding millions from the Tuohy family and making alleged threats to expose them for the "fakes" and "thieves" he claimed they are — or else, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In court documents filed by the Tuohys, the family claimed the former football star — whose story inspired The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw — tried to export them for $15 million over the movie's royalties.
He allegedly threatened to "defame them on social media" and rat them out to the media if he didn't get his way.
In the docs obtained by TMZ, Oher was accused of sending several text messages claiming he was "robbed of fifty million+" and demanded they pay up.
Oher allegedly wanted $10 million off the bat but upped the ante when they refused his demands. Oher's alleged text messages were exposed in the legal filing.
"If something isn't resolved this Friday, I'm going to go ahead and tell the world, how I was robbed by my suppose to be [sic] parents. That's the deadline," one message read. "Think how it will look when it comes out."
After the Tuohys rejected his alleged request, he reportedly wrote, "It was 10 million. Now I want 15 after taxes." The family's filing comes after Oher accused them of screwing him out of royalties from the 2009 blockbuster. According to the ex-athlete, they pocketed his portion of the proceeds.
But the Tuohys fired back, claiming that's not true.
In the legal documents, the Tuohys claimed they and Oher received the same royalties — allegedly a measly $138,309.90. Interestingly enough, the ex-NFL star's legal team argued that the family initially claimed they got “nothing” from The Blind Side.
However, the couple’s son, Sean Tuohy Jr., later claimed that the family shared “1/5 of the proceeds of The Blind Side royalty rights” with Oher.
This wasn't the only shocking allegation centered around the family and Oher.
As RadarOnline.com reported, it was revealed that contrary to belief, the Tuohys never legally adopted Oher.
In September, a Shelby County judge terminated the conservatorship agreement between Oher and the Tuohys.
The agreement was initiated in 2004 when Oher was 18 and granted the family control over his finances. Weeks before the legal termination, Oher petitioned to end the conservatorship.
He argued that the Tuohys falsely made him believe the agreement meant they were adopting him. He demanded they provide a financial accounting of any money they may have received under the conservatorship.