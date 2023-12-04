Lenny Hochstein Plans to Depose Estranged Wife Lisa as Exes Battle Over Furniture in Brutal Divorce War
Lenny Hochstein has plans to depose his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, as part of their ongoing divorce war, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The celebrity plastic surgeon has demanded Lisa show up for questioning on Thursday, January 24 at 10 AM at Brady Law Firm in Coral Gables, Florida.
Lenny's request came after she refuted his claims that she "virtually emptied" their $10 million mansion by taking items she wasn't supposed to post-split.
"The deposition is being conducted for the purpose of discovery as to the issues which are presented to the Court in this Family Division matter," the filing stated.
Tension between the exes has continued to intensify in the months after he filed for divorce in May 2022, with shocking new claims emerging this month.
Lenny recently took legal action against his estranged wife for making false accusations of domestic violence against him. The defamation lawsuit, which was filed in Miami, alleged that Lisa "lied" when she claimed her ex had abused her.
The Real Housewives of Miami star showed a bruise on her arm via social media while accusing her ex of getting physical. "Didn't want to have to share this. But I'm left with no choice. I'm being threatened and harassed through the court system and through 'others' by Lenny and it needs to stop," she alleged.
Lenny, however, denied the claims and said her bruise was not caused by him.
According to his complaint, the injury "came about because [Lisa] as usual was yelling at and berating [Lenny] when he came home from work, as she did almost daily telling him how he never does anything right, so [Lenny] attempted to walk away and started walking up the stairs and [Lisa] walked in front of [him] going backwards up the stairs so she could continue yelling in [his] face and [she] lost her balance and fell on a stair."
Lenny consulted with a board-certified medical examiner who confirmed that the bruise on Lisa's arm is a "linear bruise" and not consistent with any form of abuse, adding that he's been "forced to clear his name" and expose his ex for her alleged misdeeds.
Lisa will soon have a deposition ahead following her separate claims that she only took a "reasonable" amount of furniture in the wake of their split, while Lenny said she way overdid it.
Lenny said his estranged wife's art choices were "far in excess" of what Lisa "needed" to furnish her $32k-per-month apartment.
He also is fighting back against the $10k she claimed he owed her for moving costs.
As we previously reported, Lenny cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why he called it quits after 12 years of marriage. He has since announced his engagement to Katharina Mazepa.