Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Lenny Accuses 'RHOM' Star of Taking Adderall and Klonopin for ‘Recreational Use’ in Nasty Divorce War
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was recently accused of abusing drugs like Adderall and Klonopin by her estranged husband Lenny, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid Lisa and Lenny’s contentions divorce battle, the 57-year-old plastic surgeon accused his RHOM star ex of taking Adderall and Klonopin for “recreational use.”
According to court documents obtained by the Sun, Lenny claimed that he learned about Lisa's alleged drug use through audio recordings that were "recovered from a clandestine listening device."
Lenny argued that the recordings were "illegally placed" in his personal vehicle.
The new court documents also revealed that Lenny filed an emergency motion in May to prevent Lisa from listening to and recording his private conversations after he allegedly discovered an electronic device taped under his driver's seat.
The male suspect allegedly responsible for placing the electronic device was not identified in the court documents.
Meanwhile, Lenny indicated that was prepared to present the audio recordings as evidence that Lisa, 41, made statements about her Adderall and Klonopin drug use.
Lisa responded to her ex’s accusations and told the Sun that she was “surprised and disappointed” that Lenny would “release [her] medical records” in a “fit of rage.”
"I was surprised and disappointed that Doctor Lenny Hochstein, a formerly respected medical professional, would be so cavalier in releasing my medical records in one of his fits of rage,” she said.
"I have prescriptions and am under medical supervision for these medicines,” Lisa added.
One incident that Lenny detailed in the court documents allegedly occurred on May 10 at the estranged couple’s Star Island home.
Lenny alleged that Lisa physically and verbally assaulted him as he tried to leave the house.
Although that incident was reported to the authorities, and while Lisa called 911 and claimed that Lenny was the aggressor, no probable cause for a domestic violence arrest was found.
Lenny also expressed concerns about the well-being of their two children – Logan, 8, Elle, 4.
He stated that Lisa's behavior "poses a threat to the health, safety, and welfare" of their kids and that Lisa's irregular RHOM work schedule forced the kids to spend a significant amount of time with nannies.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa and Lenny announced their divorce in May 2022 after almost 13 years of marriage.
Lisa previously accused Lenny of cheating on her with model Katharina Mazepa, 28.
Lenny and Katharina subsequently got engaged, which lead to a yet another contentious court battle with Lisa.
The exes also came close to reaching a divorce settlement this summer, but Lenny attempted to revoke the settlement offer because he “anticipated” that Lisa would reject it.
A judge ruled in October that Lenny could not withdraw his settlement offer, and the proceedings in the pair’s nasty divorce war are scheduled to continue sometime before the end of November.