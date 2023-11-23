Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Lenny Accuses 'RHOM' Star of Taking Adderall and Klonopin for ‘Recreational Use’ in Nasty Divorce War

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was recently accused of abusing drugs like Adderall and Klonopin by her estranged husband Lenny, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come amid Lisa and Lenny’s contentions divorce battle, the 57-year-old plastic surgeon accused his RHOM star ex of taking Adderall and Klonopin for “recreational use.”