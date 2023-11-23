Cause of Death Revealed: Bethenny Frankel's Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Died of 'Chronic Alcohol Use'

The cause of death of The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel’s interior designer has been revealed just days after the 49-year-old was found dead in her apartment over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Brooke Gomez was found dead in her $1.3 million New York City apartment on Sunday night, the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Gomez died of “chronic alcohol use.”