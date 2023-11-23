Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Prediction: Data Insights and Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will meet in an NFL Week 12 matchup at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. The game will start at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Get the inside scoop with this Packers vs. Lions betting preview, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Lions are the favored team against the Packers on Thursday. The over/under is set at 47 for total points scored.