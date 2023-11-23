Ex-Obama Official Arrested and Charged with Hate Crime After Islamophobic Rant at NYC Halal Cart
Former National Security Council Chief Stuart Seldowitz – who was once a top advisor in the Obama Administration – was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week after a disturbing incident involving an Islamophobic rant, RadarOnline.com can report.
The incident took place at a halal cart in New York City where Seldowitz was caught on camera harassing the cart’s vendor, Mohamed Hussein.
Hussein, who spoke to the New York Post and appeared shaken by the incident, expressed his desire to sue Seldowitz for harassment and hate speech.
“Yes, of course,” Hussein said when the outlet asked if he planned to file a lawsuit against Seldowitz.
The halal cart's owner, Islam Moustafa, also supported Hussein's decision to sue. Moustafa said that he considered the incident to be hate speech.
“We want to sue him for harassment and hate speech,” the cart owner charged. “I consider this hate-speech, not freedom of speech.”
Following the incident, Seldowitz was taken into custody at the NYPD's 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.
Seldowitz was charged with aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking with intent to cause fear, and stalking at employment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several videos of the incident – which have since gone viral – showed Seldowitz unleashing a torrent of abuse at Hussein.
Seldowitz called Hussein a "terrorist,” made derogatory comments about Hussein’s religion, and asked Hussein if he had “raped his daughter like Mohammed did.”
- Jewish Man Brutally Attacked In Middle Of Busy Midtown Manhattan Street, Suspect Connected To Other NYC Hate Crimes
- 'Extreme and Outrageous:' Rudy Giuliani Slammed in Federal Court by Supermarket Worker Accused of Assaulting Him
- 'What Is Wrong With You?' Man Dressed In Full Nazi Uniform Forced To Leave Manhattan Bar After Causing Outrage
Meanwhile, Hussein could be heard begging Seldowitz to leave him alone in the shocking videos.
Moustafa expressed concern for Hussein. He mentioned that Hussein is a young 24-year-old who was frightened by the incident – especially after learning that Seldowitz once worked for the White House.
“Mohamed’s a little scared, he’s a little worried — especially after finding out this guy used to work for the government,” Moustafa said.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“How do you ask a little 24-year-old if he ever raped his daughter? He’s an ex-government official, he worked for the Obama administration, he’s not a nobody,” the halal cart owner continued.
Moustafa also revealed that the harassment had been taking place for roughly two weeks and that Seldowitz targeted Hussein on multiple different occasions.
Seldowitz could be seen threatening Hussein with immigration issues and accusing him of supporting Hamas in the shocking videos.
Hussein, who is originally from Egypt and is now a United States citizen, refuted the accusations from Seldowitz and asserted that he is an American and does not support the actions of the Palestinian terrorist group.
After the videos surfaced online, Seldowitz admitted to being involved in the argument with the food vendor. He expressed regret and apologized for the multiple separate incidents.
“I did have an argument with a food vendor,” Seldowitz said on Tuesday. “It is quite possible that it’s me. I mean, I’ve not seen the video, but I believe it’s probably me.”
“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry,” he admitted. “But you know, in the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said.”
Seldowitz’s consulting firm, Gotham Government Relations, has since announced that it cut all ties with the former Obama Administration official.
Gotham Government Relations condemned Seldowitz’s actions as “vile,” “racist,” and “beneath [their] standards.”