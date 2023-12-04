Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Bill Maher

Roseanne Barr Argues With Bill Maher About Vaccines in Shocking Conspiracy Theory Interview: 'They're Trying to Kill Us!'

bill maher roseanne barr vaccines conspiracy theory interview
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher and Roseanne Barr shared a shocking exchange about vaccines and other conspiracy theories this weekend.

By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bill Maher and Roseanne Barr shared a shocking exchange about vaccines and other conspiracy theories during a bizarre interview over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The startling conversation was released on Sunday and featured Barr as she sat in as a guest on Maher’s popular YouTube podcast, Club Random.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher roseanne barr vaccines conspiracy theory interview
Source: MEGA

Barr as she sat in as a guest on Maher’s popular YouTube podcast, "Club Random."

But the pair’s conversation took a concerning turn when the canceled comedian and the Real Time with Bill Maher host discussed vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Barr, the “f------ crazy a-- psychopath billionaires” are “trying to kill” the “regular people” via vaccines.

“They’re trying to f------ kill us!” Barr told the Club Random host during a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine. “That’s why they’re giving us the vaccine.”

When Maher pressed Barr further about her surprising comments, the disgraced Roseanne star doubled down on her dubious conspiracy claims.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher roseanne barr vaccines conspiracy theory interview
Source: MEGA

The canceled comedian and the "Real Time with Bill Maher" host discussed vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry.

“The f------ crazy a-- psychopath billionaires,” she said. “They hate the regular people.”

The pair’s conversation grew even more conspiratorial when Barr brought up “lizard people” and the Zohar – a series of books that focus on the mystical aspects of the Hebrew Bible.

“You’re going to say I’m mentally ill, which I say I am,” Barr admitted. “But you have to listen to the mentally ill, as the Zohar says.”

“No, they’re Satan worshipers from Babylon, they’re the reptiles,” she continued after Maher asked about the Zohar. “The lizard people.”

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher roseanne barr vaccines conspiracy theory interview
Source: MEGA

The pair’s conversation grew even more conspiratorial when Barr brought up “lizard people” and the Zohar.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Maher then appeared to entertain Barr’s belief in the “lizard people” and cited the popular conspiracy theory that some of the world’s most powerful people are actually “reptiles” in disguise.

“Yes, I know that QAnon especially believes that a lot of the world’s elite, Queen Elizabeth, was a lizard person,” Maher acknowledged. “George W. Bush. There are people who, normally when we see them, they’re out there in a suit and tie and they’re speaking.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“I don’t believe all that,” Barr suddenly backtracked. “But I believe that something affects you after thousands of years of inbreeding.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barr’s interview on Maher’s Club Random podcast this past weekend came months after the canceled comedian came under fire for similar remarks made on another podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher roseanne barr vaccines conspiracy theory interview
Source: MEGA

Barr previously came under fire for controversial remarks she made during another podcast in June.

In June, during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Barr claimed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” and that the Holocaust “never happened.”

“Nobody died in the Holocaust, that’s the truth,” Barr told Von during the podcast. “Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world.”

“It never happened,” she continued at the time. “It never happened.”

Barr immediately came under fire for her shocking remarks, and she refused to apologize even after the Anti-Defamation League condemned the anti-Semitic comments.

“Why don't you go f--- yourself," Barr responded amid the backlash. "We are under such heavy satanic mind control in this country and I'm always trying to break through."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.