Roseanne Barr Argues With Bill Maher About Vaccines in Shocking Conspiracy Theory Interview: 'They're Trying to Kill Us!'
Bill Maher and Roseanne Barr shared a shocking exchange about vaccines and other conspiracy theories during a bizarre interview over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling conversation was released on Sunday and featured Barr as she sat in as a guest on Maher’s popular YouTube podcast, Club Random.
But the pair’s conversation took a concerning turn when the canceled comedian and the Real Time with Bill Maher host discussed vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry.
According to Barr, the “f------ crazy a-- psychopath billionaires” are “trying to kill” the “regular people” via vaccines.
“They’re trying to f------ kill us!” Barr told the Club Random host during a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine. “That’s why they’re giving us the vaccine.”
When Maher pressed Barr further about her surprising comments, the disgraced Roseanne star doubled down on her dubious conspiracy claims.
“The f------ crazy a-- psychopath billionaires,” she said. “They hate the regular people.”
The pair’s conversation grew even more conspiratorial when Barr brought up “lizard people” and the Zohar – a series of books that focus on the mystical aspects of the Hebrew Bible.
“You’re going to say I’m mentally ill, which I say I am,” Barr admitted. “But you have to listen to the mentally ill, as the Zohar says.”
“No, they’re Satan worshipers from Babylon, they’re the reptiles,” she continued after Maher asked about the Zohar. “The lizard people.”
Maher then appeared to entertain Barr’s belief in the “lizard people” and cited the popular conspiracy theory that some of the world’s most powerful people are actually “reptiles” in disguise.
“Yes, I know that QAnon especially believes that a lot of the world’s elite, Queen Elizabeth, was a lizard person,” Maher acknowledged. “George W. Bush. There are people who, normally when we see them, they’re out there in a suit and tie and they’re speaking.”
“I don’t believe all that,” Barr suddenly backtracked. “But I believe that something affects you after thousands of years of inbreeding.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barr’s interview on Maher’s Club Random podcast this past weekend came months after the canceled comedian came under fire for similar remarks made on another podcast.
In June, during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Barr claimed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” and that the Holocaust “never happened.”
“Nobody died in the Holocaust, that’s the truth,” Barr told Von during the podcast. “Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world.”
“It never happened,” she continued at the time. “It never happened.”
Barr immediately came under fire for her shocking remarks, and she refused to apologize even after the Anti-Defamation League condemned the anti-Semitic comments.
“Why don't you go f--- yourself," Barr responded amid the backlash. "We are under such heavy satanic mind control in this country and I'm always trying to break through."