Fiancée of Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Rips Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow For Attending Saudi Film Festival: 'Unacceptable And Shameful'

“It is deeply disappointing that celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Johnny Depp, and Sharon Stone continue to actively participate in Saudi Arabia’s image laundering by attending the Red Sea Film Festival,” Kechichian told RadarOnline.com.

The Red Sea Film Festival's official website said the festival was put together by a non-profit,

"The Red Sea Film Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization created to support the film industry in Saudi Arabia in the production and distribution of films, as well as education on cinema."

Kechichian told us, “Instead of using their voice to call for the release of Saudi human rights defenders and end of abuses, they are unfortunately too happy taking the Saudi government’s money to arts-wash its abhorrent human rights record.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Saudi government scored a major victory in June when the PGA announced it was joining forces with the regime’s LIV Golf to create a mega company that included the PGA European Tour.