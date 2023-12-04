Fiancée of Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Rips Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow For Attending Saudi Film Festival: 'Unacceptable And Shameful'
The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi slammed the gaggle of A-List celebrities who attended the recent film festival in Saudi Arabia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Red Sea International Film Festival attracted a legion of top-tier Hollywood stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Halle Berry, and Johnny Depp to the dismay of Hatice Cengiz who was set to marry Khashoggi before he was killed, dismembered and disappeared.
“What I could say is that it’s unacceptable and shameful,” she exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
This is a second blow to Cengiz who is waging a brave David and Goliath battle against the leaders of the oil-rich nation that is accused of paying millions to lure Hollywood’s crème de la crème to whitewash their blood-red image.
Sevag Kechichian, a senior researcher for Khashoggi’s non-profit Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) also skewered the woke-minded Oscar-winning do-gooders who attended the festival.
“It is deeply disappointing that celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Johnny Depp, and Sharon Stone continue to actively participate in Saudi Arabia’s image laundering by attending the Red Sea Film Festival,” Kechichian told RadarOnline.com.
The Red Sea Film Festival's official website said the festival was put together by a non-profit,
"The Red Sea Film Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization created to support the film industry in Saudi Arabia in the production and distribution of films, as well as education on cinema."
Kechichian told us, “Instead of using their voice to call for the release of Saudi human rights defenders and end of abuses, they are unfortunately too happy taking the Saudi government’s money to arts-wash its abhorrent human rights record.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Saudi government scored a major victory in June when the PGA announced it was joining forces with the regime’s LIV Golf to create a mega company that included the PGA European Tour.
“It shows there are no limits to what money can buy. It seems our cherished principles of justice are for sale,” Cengiz told RadarOnline.com at the time. “No one has stood up for what they know in their hearts is right. This must be stopped so that we do not lose our humanity for the sake of sport and profits.”
Saudi leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) became a pariah on U.S. soil when he allegedly ordered a hit on Khashoggi, an American writer for the Washington Post and a ferocious critic of the regime.
Khashoggi was slaughtered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. His remains have never been found.