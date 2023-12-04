Nelly and Ashanti Reportedly Expecting First Child Together Months After Rekindling Romance
Ashanti is reportedly pregnant with her first child — and it's said to be Nelly's baby, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news comes days after the 49-year-old rapper and the singer, 43, sparked pregnancy speculation when they playfully placed their hands on Ashanti's stomach at an event over the weekend.
“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday. If true, this marks the Country Grammar rapper's third child and Ashanti's first.
Nelly has two adult kids — daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24 — with ex Channetta Valentine.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nelly and Ashanti's reps for comment.
The pair dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 and reconciled earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands at a boxing match. Nelly confirmed they were back together in September — less than three months before the alleged pregnancy made headlines.
The rapper said he was surprised they were romantic again after breaking up a decade before.
“Yeah, we cool again," Nelly stated on Philo TV’s Boss Moves with Rasheeda." Revealing the rekindled romance “surprised both of us though,” Nelly added, “It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”
“A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” an insider spilled at the time. “They don’t want to rush anything.”
That didn't last long. Nelly and Ashanti made their relationship Instagram official when he posted for the Rain on Me singer's birthday in October.
"One time for the birthday girl,” Nelly captioned several photos of them together. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”
Last month, Ashanti proved how much she loves the rapper by gifting him a car for his birthday.
"He was in total shock and overcome with emotion when he saw it. This gift meant the world to him because it had a much more sentimental reason behind it,” a source told Us Weekly. “This was Nelly’s dream car since he was a kid and he couldn’t believe Ashanti gave him such a thoughtful gift. It’s one of the best presents he’s ever received.”