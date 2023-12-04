Home > News > Derek Chauvin Exclusive Details Derek Chauvin's Family 'Very Concerned' About His Safety at Prison After Being Stabbed by Inmate 22 Times Source: MDC/ MEGA Derek Chauvin was stabbed 22 times one day after Thanksgiving. By: Whitney Vasquez Dec. 4 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Derek Chauvin's family is still in the dark about his prison conditions after he was released from the hospital and returned to FCI Tucson, where he was stabbed 22 times by another inmate on November 24. One of Chauvin's lawyers, Gregory Erickson, told RadarOnline.com that he spoke with the family of the ex-cop-turned-prisoner over the weekend, and they are "very concerned" for his safety.

Source: MDC/ MEGA Chauvin was released from the hospital and sent back to FCI Tucson.

"I had a telephone conference with Derek’s family yesterday, and they confirmed that his medical condition has improved to the extent that he has been removed from the trauma care facility at a local Tucson hospital and returned to prison custody for his follow up care," Erickson said via email on Sunday. "His family is very concerned about the facility’s capacity to protect Derek from further harm. They remain unassured that any changes have been made to the faulty procedures that allowed Derek’s attack to occur in the first place," he continued.

Source: MEGA His attacker is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes he committed as a member of the Mexican Mafia gang.

Erickson didn't seem surprised that Chauvin's family hasn't gotten answers from the Arizona prison — because he hasn't either. "As one of his attorneys, my personal attempts to obtain information regarding changes in the prison’s procedures have been left with “you can make a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request," he revealed. FIOAs can take up to 30 days to process, which Chauvin's attorney argued is "completely unacceptable in the constantly evolving situation at hand."

When RadarOnline.com asked about Chauvin's post-attack living conditions, we were told: "Due to safety, privacy, and security reasons, we do not comment on any individuals conditions of confinement." As this outlet reported, the ex-Minneapolis police officer was stabbed 22 times by an incarcerated ex-gang member, John Turscak, who was charged with attempted murder over the incident.

Source: MEGA Turscak said the date of the attack was symbolic.

Chauvin is serving more than 20 years behind bars for George Floyd's murder. Turscak told investigators he attacked the high-profile prisoner on Black Friday (11/25) as a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, reported the Associated Press last week.

Chauvin was attacked with an improvised knife in the prison’s law library around 12:30 PM the day after Thanksgiving, with the Bureau of Prisons confirming that facility employees performed “life-saving measures" on Derek before he was transported to the hospital. Erickson questioned how Turscak was able to stab his client 22 times when guards were around.

Source: MEGA A representative for the prison told RadarOnline.com that every inmate's safety is its priority.

"It remains a mystery how the perpetrator was able to obtain and possess dangerous materials [that were able to be formed into an improvised knife], and how a guard was unable to reach and apprehend the perpetrator until Derek had been stabbed twenty-two times," he told RadarOnline.com. "Why was Derek allowed into the law library without a guard in close enough proximity to stop a possible attack? His family continues to wonder."

Chauvin's mother previously blasted the prison, revealing she learned about her son's prison attack through the media. A prison representative told RadarOnline.com that they take Chauvin's safety seriously. "We can inform you generally that the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Tucson takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community," the rep told us last week.

