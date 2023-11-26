Derek Chauvin's Mom Blasts Authorities for Keeping Her in the Dark After Her Son Was Stabbed

Pawlenty, 75, learned about her son's attack and the need for "lifesaving measures" through the media last Friday, November 24. She condemned the Bureau of Prisons for failing to contact her, stating that the lack of communication was "completely unacceptable."

"I can't even think what to say," Pawlenty told Alpha News.

"I haven't been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing. I am worried and scared."