Ex-'Dukes of Hazzard' Stars John Schneider and Catherine Bach Not Dating Following His Wife's Death: Rep
The Dukes of Hazzard stars John Schneider and Catherine Bach have shared good times together, but a rep for the actor confirmed their relationship is strictly platonic.
A sensational report alleged that sparks were flying between the former costars, claiming the duo "made a fuss over each other" while reuniting at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con at the Gallatin Civic Center in Gallatin, Tennessee.
"John and Catherine always got along, but they've become very close since the passing of John's wife," an insider said in the report. "She's been someone to lean on. Perhaps John and Catherine have started seeing each other in a different light."
Bach played the beautiful Daisy alongside Schneider's dashing Bo Duke from 1979 to 1985 on the action-comedy. "They really hit it off [again] at Comic Con," said a tipster. "People around them are hoping this is the beginning of a beautiful romance."
However, someone from the actor's team denied the claims. "This is 1000% untrue," a rep for Schneider told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
Schneider has been mourning the devastating loss of his wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, who died from breast cancer at age 53 on February 21.
Bach has also overcome great heartbreak after her husband, music attorney Peter Lopez, died by suicide in 2010 and her partner Peter Repovich suffered a fatal heart attack last year. She has remained strong and fans were glad to see her all smiles at the recent ComicCon event.
"I of course told her it was OK," Schneider, who has a large mural of him and his late wife painted on the side of their home, told PEOPLE in the wake of Alicia's passing. "'If you're tired, if you want to go see your grandma, you want to go see your grandpa, if you want to go, then it's OK. You go.' And that was all the truth."
"But then I lied, because I said, 'Don't worry about me; I'll be OK,'" he tearfully shared. "That was a lie I had to tell, but she knew it. OK is a long way away."
"The last thing I said to her was, 'I love you desperately, and I've got multiple sets of very long-term plans for you.' And that's true, because eternity's a very long time, and I believe it," he shared. "I'm counting on it."
To honor her memory, Schneider said he's written messages to Alicia on Facebook every single day that he calls "letters to Heaven" and launched an AliciaWear clothing line.