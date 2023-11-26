Ex-'Dukes of Hazzard' Stars John Schneider and Catherine Bach Not Dating Following His Wife's Death: Rep

"John and Catherine always got along, but they've become very close since the passing of John's wife," an insider said in the report. "She's been someone to lean on. Perhaps John and Catherine have started seeing each other in a different light."

Bach played the beautiful Daisy alongside Schneider's dashing Bo Duke from 1979 to 1985 on the action-comedy. "They really hit it off [again] at Comic Con," said a tipster. "People around them are hoping this is the beginning of a beautiful romance."

However, someone from the actor's team denied the claims. "This is 1000% untrue," a rep for Schneider told RadarOnline.com in a statement.