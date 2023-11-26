Jenna Bush Still Blames Dad George W. Bush for Her 2001 Underage Drinking Arrest: Report
The TODAY Show's Jenna Bush still refuses to take responsibility for her underage 2001 booze bust, according to sources who are reportedly calling out the daytime co-host for claiming the the waitress who ratted her out disliked her dad, then-President George W. Bush, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Now, a family friend is apparently calling out the former first daughter, 42, for acting like a spoiled brat by failing to own up to her indiscretions.
Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb, 59, recently discussed the scandal — which broke shortly after the wild child's father entered the White House – and 15 years after he embraced sobriety.
When Jenna was a student at the University of Texas at Austin, she attempted to use a sorority sister's ID to buy a margarita at a Mexican food restaurant. But the server confiscated the ID and alerted her manager, who contacted authorities.
Jenna was then cited for alcohol possession as a minor.
Jenna told Hoda she believes her brush with lawman in the Lone Star State, where her Republican dad served as governor from 1995 to 2000, was all about partisan politics. The former first daughter whined the server "didn't like my dad!"
However, the mother-of-three also admitted that she never thought she'd be recognized as the new commander in chief's daughter.
"Jenna got caught doing something a million other college kids do. But it's something you write off and take responsibility for!" the family friend griped to the National Enquirer.
"That to this day she blames her arrest on being the daughter of the president shows she's still got some growing up to do," the source added.
While Jenna apparently hasn't come around to accepting responsibility for her college day errors, she previously opened up about her father explaining his sobriety to her and her twin sister when they were in their early 20s.
Then 35-year-old twins Jenna and Barbara revealed that they didn't quite understand their father's sobriety until they were out of college.
Jenna recalled a serious walk their father took them on when they were 23-years-old, in which he candidly spoke about his relationship with alcohol.
"The night before, we had celebrated the wedding of one of our cousins, where the guests, including us, grew raucous with hours of open bar and champagne," Jenna said. "My dad called us the next morning and asked us to go on a walk, something that had become far more rare now that he was in the White House."
"He talked about himself, saying that when he was drinking, he didn’t like the person he was becoming. He said that over-drinking ran in our family, and was something that Barbara and I needed to watch out for," Jenna continued.
"I remember being a bit irritated listening that afternoon, nursing a headache and a case of fuzzy mouth, the former first daughter noted. "But now I see it as a brave and responsible conversation, one that he could have easily avoided, but didn’t."