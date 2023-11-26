Jenna Bush Still Blames Dad George W. Bush for Her 2001 Underage Drinking Arrest: Report

The TODAY Show's Jenna Bush still refuses to take responsibility for her underage 2001 booze bust, according to sources who are reportedly calling out the daytime co-host for claiming the the waitress who ratted her out disliked her dad, then-President George W. Bush, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Now, a family friend is apparently calling out the former first daughter, 42, for acting like a spoiled brat by failing to own up to her indiscretions.