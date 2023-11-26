Rapper Jelly Roll's Wife Allegedly Jealous of His Friendship With Lainey Wilson
Red-hot country music sensation Lainey Wilson is reportedly causing big problems in old pal Jelly Roll's marriage to Bunnie DeFord, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alarmed friends claimed that Bunnie, 43, is hopping mad her Son of a Sinner singer husband keeps hanging around Lainey — and reportedly fears her man has a bad case of the seven-year itch after seven years of marriage!
Since Lainey, 31, and Jelly, 38, teamed up for the blockbuster duet Save Me, they've been gushing about each other while insisting they're just friends, sources told the National Enquirer.
"Bunnie fell in love with Jelly when the guy didn't have a pot to pee in, but he's the toast of country music now right along with Lainey — and they're enjoying the ride together," a pal dished to the National Enquirer.
While Jelly may be on top of the world thanks to newly found fame, sources alleged his non-stop talking about his equally successful duet partner has become too much for his devoted wife.
"Jelly gushes about Lainey to Bunnie all the time, to the point where she asked if he's got a thing for her," a source said. "He insists they're just friends, but Bunnie is a savvy girl — she figures where there's smoke, there's fire and is desperate to save her marriage!"
Jelly has reportedly been trying to ward off the suspicions of his wife by renewing their vows in Las Vegas in August.
Apparently, the country star finally took note of his wife's alleged triggers — and has "learned to kind of cool it talking about Lainey, seeing it can set Bunnie off."
Ex-con Jelly was living in a van when he met Bunnie — and Lainey has her own rags-to-riches story.
In 2011, she left her hometown of Baskin, Louisiana, for Nashville, where she lived in a camper trailer with no heat for three penniless years. But in an amazing lucky break, Lainey got $100 in 2013 to appear in a music video for the Jelly Roll and Uncle Kracker duet Sunday Morning — and the pair have been thick as thieves ever since.
"There's such a kinship with us," Jelly previously said.
As for Lainey, the singer is in a steady relationship with former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges.
Despite Lainey being off-the-market, sources claimed Bunnie still "lives in fear this close kindship with her husband could lead to something more."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jelly Roll's rep for comment.