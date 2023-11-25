'NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY': Donald Trump Attacks President Joe Biden Over Delayed Hamas Hostage Deal

The deal, negotiated by international partners including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to release 50 hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for a four-day humanitarian "pause" in the fighting and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The negotiations have been ongoing, with hopes to secure the safe return of all hostages involved.

On Friday, November 24, President Biden addressed the nation from the White Elephant Nantucket in Nantucket, Massachusetts, providing an update on the situation. However, according to Mediaite, the deal did not include the release of any American hostages who were taken during the brutal October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.