'NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY': Donald Trump Attacks President Joe Biden Over Delayed Hamas Hostage Deal

Nov. 25 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden over the ongoing hostage situation involving Hamas. The criticism came amid negotiations for a deal to release a number of the hostages, which briefly hit a snag, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden over Hamas hostage deal.

The deal, negotiated by international partners including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to release 50 hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for a four-day humanitarian "pause" in the fighting and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The negotiations have been ongoing, with hopes to secure the safe return of all hostages involved.

On Friday, November 24, President Biden addressed the nation from the White Elephant Nantucket in Nantucket, Massachusetts, providing an update on the situation. However, according to Mediaite, the deal did not include the release of any American hostages who were taken during the brutal October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The negotiations between international partners including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been ongoing.

Over the weekend, the deal faced a setback when Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement and announced a delay. Eventually, the issue was resolved, and the deal was put back on track.

In the midst of the delicate negotiations, former President Trump took to social media platform Truth Social to criticize the Biden administration.

In a post, he asked, "Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?"

"There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP," he continued. "This is a very sad and dark period of America!"

Trump: 'There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP.'

These criticisms were part of a series of bitter posts made by Trump on Saturday, including an attack on The Atlantic magazine. He claimed that the magazine was failing and accused it of publishing false and fake stories.

"It’s failing at a level seldom seen before, even in the Publishing Business," he posted. "They’ve got a rich person funding the ridiculous losses, but at some point, rich people get smart also."

Trump also took aim at Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, suggesting that she was mishandling her late husband's money and contributing to the destruction of America.

President Biden admitted that he did not know when the American hostages would be released, but expressed hope and expectation that it would happen soon.

