Human Head Found Inside 10-foot Tiger Shark Suspected of Killing 2 Others, Marine Biologist Says
A human head was found inside the stomach of a 10-foot tiger shark caught in Egypt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shark was captured and killed by locals who believed it was responsible for last week's fatal mauling of Vladimir Popov. The 23-year-old Russian man was swimming off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, when he was brutally dismembered by a shark.
After Russian marine biologist Dmitry Orlov, founder and CEO of RuDIVE, was informed of an eyewitness report of Popov's attack, Orlov believed the tiger shark was the culprit behind two similar deaths.
According to the Daily Star, the eyewitness stated they saw Popov swimming before he was initially struck by something in the water.
"Then I saw that he no longer had a hand. And then a shark appeared," the bystander recalled. "I immediately realized that he could not be rescued."
The eyewitness was able to save a woman who was swimming near Popov at the time of the attack.
"[She was] in complete shock," the witness continued. "I was able to pull her out of the water and bring her to shore, then immediately swam back to the man."
Tragically, the heroic bystander was not able to save Popov and the young Russian was pulled underwater.
Popov's remains were pulled from the water in pieces, which were sent to the local morgue for further investigation.
Forensic experts described the remains as being "disfigured and with many parts missing."
While an official autopsy report has not been released, it was revealed that a hand and head were found inside the shark, potentially belonging to Popov.
Based on the information gathered so far, Orlov believed the shark involved in the gruesome attack was also responsible for the 2022 death of Australian tourist Elisabeth Saue, 68, who was killed snorkeling in the same area.
An additional death was reported in the same area, some 650-feet away from where Saue was mauled.
Orlov alleged the tiger shark was pregnant and acting out of instinct.
"Last year there was a pregnant tiger shark," the marine biologist explained. "She became pregnant again, and since she cannot fully chase fish, for ordinary prey, she again came, remembering a place where there was easy prey."