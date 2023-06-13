Human Head Found Inside 10-foot Tiger Shark Suspected of Killing 2 Others, Marine Biologist Says

After Russian marine biologist Dmitry Orlov, founder and CEO of RuDIVE, was informed of an eyewitness report of Popov's attack, Orlov believed the tiger shark was the culprit behind two similar deaths.

According to the Daily Star, the eyewitness stated they saw Popov swimming before he was initially struck by something in the water.

"Then I saw that he no longer had a hand. And then a shark appeared," the bystander recalled. "I immediately realized that he could not be rescued."

The eyewitness was able to save a woman who was swimming near Popov at the time of the attack.