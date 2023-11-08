Exposed: Top 3 Hamas Leaders Worth a Combined $11 Billion, Enjoy Lavish Lifestyles in Qatar
Three top Hamas leaders were revealed to have a combined net worth of $11 billion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Palestinians endured life under an oppressive regime in Gaza, which has been described as the world's largest open-air prison, Hamas leaders treated themselves to a world of luxury over a thousand miles away in Qatar.
While running a Hamas office in Qatar's capital city of Doha, militant leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk, and Khaled Mashal are comfortable and taken care of at the luxury hotels and villas they call home.
Mashal is estimated to be worth over $4 billion, followed by Haniyeh at $4 billion and Marzuk at $3 billion, according to the Israeli government.
Despite decades of undeniable suffering for Palestinians, Hamas leaders took full advantage of their power and control.
The leaders have been photographed on private jets and spotted at diplomatic clubs.
While Hamas leaders indulge in the finer things, Gaza's 2.2 million population, of which nearly half are minors, live in poverty.
Palestinians living under Hamas control in Gaza are unable to leave the 25-mile-long strip of land due to Israel's air, land, and sea blockade.
Despite the strong U.S. military presence in Qatar, Hamas leaders have long enjoyed shelter provided by the emirate — and appear to have no reservations or guilt about flaunting their lifestyle.
Haniyeh, who was replaced by current Hamas leader Yahya Sinwa, moved to Qatar in 2017 after ruling Gaza for 10 years. On social media, Haniyeh, who has fathered 13 children, has been photographed at luxury hotels in Qatar and Turkey with his sons Maaz and Abdel Salam.
The Hamas leaders' travels haven't gone unnoticed, either.
- Kanye West's Inner Circle Fears Embattled Rapper Could Run Out Of Money Within Months After Adidas Cuts Off His Main Income Source
- Ex-Billionaire Kanye West’s Company’s $600k Tax Debt Exposed After Creative Director Sues For $100k Owed
- 'Possible Hate Crime': LA Sheriffs Investigating Elderly Jewish Man's Death as 'Homicide'
Last month, the Four Seasons in Qatar was forced to announce that Haniyeh was not a guest at the hotel after critics called on Bill Gates, who owns a controlling stake in the company, to remove him from the property.
According to the Post, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogle, a Republican, has sponsored a bill that threatens to strip Qatar of its status as a U.S. ally if Hamas leaders are not ousted from the country.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The sponsorship comes just over a month since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,400 civilians and taking over 200 hostages back to Gaza on October 7.
The attack prompted an immediate offensive response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that has continued to drop bombs on Gaza, leveling residential buildings, hospitals, and even a refugee camp.
While Israel vowed to not stop its campaign until Hamas releases all hostages, innocent Palestinians continue to be caught in the middle.