Hamas Spokesperson Storms Out of BBC Interview After Being Confronted About Murdering Civilians in Their Homes

A Hamas spokesperson stormed out of a BBC interview when he was confronted about the massacre of innocent Israeli civilians and subsequent mutilation and desecration of their remains by militants during the October 7 attacks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ghazi Hamad, a spokesperson for the militant organization, was visibly frustrated by BBC Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega, who pressed the rep on Hamas' denial of atrocities being reported in the wake of the attacks.