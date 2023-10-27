Hamas Spokesperson Storms Out of BBC Interview After Being Confronted About Murdering Civilians in Their Homes
A Hamas spokesperson stormed out of a BBC interview when he was confronted about the massacre of innocent Israeli civilians and subsequent mutilation and desecration of their remains by militants during the October 7 attacks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ghazi Hamad, a spokesperson for the militant organization, was visibly frustrated by BBC Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega, who pressed the rep on Hamas' denial of atrocities being reported in the wake of the attacks.
Initially, Hamas claimed that the operation solely targeted the Israeli military and denied reports that operatives were given instructions to not only murder civilians but torture, rape, and mutilate women, children, and the elderly.
Hamas claims were contradicted by intelligence put forward by Israeli and US military, which included recordings of interrogations of Hamas captives as well as videos allegedly taken by militants during the siege.
In a video clip of the interview shared on X, formerly Twitter, the BBC correspondent asked, "You say this was a military operation but the result of it was that hundreds of civilians were killed."
"Yes, because that area is very wide, and there are many people there, and there was clashes and confrontation," Hamad argued.
Bachega quickly pointed out to the Hamas spokesperson, "It’s not confrontation, you invaded houses."
- 'Too Disturbing to Explain on TV’: Fox News Reporter Withholds New Gut-wrenching Details of Hamas Attack Shared by Captured Hamas Terrorist
- 'My Daughter Is the Same Age': BBC Reporter Breaks Down After Meeting Young Orphan in Gaza Whose Family Was Killed
- 'Clear Evidence of War Crimes': Israeli Response Force Slams Hamas Body Camera Footage Showing Female Soldiers Executed at Point-Blank Range
Hamad doubled down on the Hamas position that the objective was to not kill innocent civilians, despite recordings and witness accounts that suggested otherwise.
"I don’t have details what happened inside. But I can tell you we didn’t have any intention or decision to kill the civilians," the Hamas spokesperson said.
Unwilling to move on from the topic, Bachega pressed further, "How do you justify killing people as they sleep? You know, families?"
As the BBC correspondent attempted to continue his line of questioning, "How do you justify killing hundreds of people in–" before Hamad interrupted.
Visibly upset that Bachega was intent on asking about Israeli families being murdered in their homes, Hamad proclaimed, "I want to stop this interview. I want to stop this interview" as he ripped off his mic.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The aftermath of the October 7 attacks, which killed over 1,400 Israeli civilians, horrific details have emerged through eyewitness accounts, photos, and video footage.
NewsNation's Dan Abrams recently spoke to an Israeli surgeon who volunteered to identify remains after the attacks. The surgeon recalled seeing mutilated and charred bodies in addition to confirming reports of Israeli children beheaded by Hamas operatives.
In addition to the massacre, Israeli officials said an estimated 199 civilians were kidnapped and taken into Gaza as Hamas hostages.