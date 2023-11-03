'Not Israel's Fault': Son of Hamas Co-founder Insists Jewish State is Not to Blame for Palestinian Casualties
Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder, compared the militant group to Nazis during an interview with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After he was disowned by his father, Hassan Yousef, Mosab defected to Israel to work as an informant for the Jewish state's government intelligence agency Shin Bet.
Mosab didn't hold back his feelings towards his father's affiliations during Thursday night's edition of Cuomo. He lost his cool when he was asked about a pro-Palestinian guest who appeared earlier in the show.
"[A]nti-Semitism and anti-Israel, anti-life is the what was in common between this type of people and the Nazis," Mosab told Cuomo.
"Yeah, because the Nazis, about 100 years ago, it was a point of view. And soon later, they were gassing people in chambers. So today we have a very similar situation. We have a Nazi group. We saw what they did on October 7th," Mosab claimed.
"And they are hiding behind children and women. Israel say evacuate, evacuate civilians. Leaflets, phone calls, through media, give them an opportunity of 20 days to evacuate. But they didn’t!
"They still given shelter to Hamas," Mosab continued. "You know why? Because they are partnering with Hamas. And in this case, Israel is not responsible for any harm that happens to this."
"Civilians in northern Gaza stay, and now as we speak. Why did they have the opportunity to get the f--- out?"
"Three weeks. Run for your life. Israel made it very clear. Why they are still in northern Gaza, giving Hamas shelter, giving Hamas protection?" Mosab added.
Cuomo interjected and told his guest, "Mosab, you know the situation."
The former CNN anchor was presumably referring to Israel cutting off fuel, water, food and electricity services to Gaza after the October 7 attacks, which made fleeing to the south impossible for many — and especially those with disabilities or the elderly. Additionally, dozens of Gazans were killed in an airstrike that targeted an evacuation route.
Mosab refused to waiver from his position, though — and he doubled down on his claim that innocent Gazans caught in the crossfire were "choosing" to side with Hamas, which has willed total control of the area since 2007.
"Before we blame Israel, let me tell you something. If these civilians choose to be with Hamas, then if they die with Hamas, it’s not Israel’s fault," Mosab told Cuomo.