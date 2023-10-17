'Destructive and Dangerous': AOC Targets Ron DeSantis After He Claims 'People From Gaza' Are 'All Anti-Semitic'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked Ron DeSantis this week after the Florida governor claimed that everybody from Gaza was anti-Semitic, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, DeSantis argued against letting Gazan refugees into the United States.
“I don’t know what Biden’s going to do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees,” DeSantis said in Iowa on Saturday. “I am not going to do that.”
“If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic,” he added. “None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist.”
The Florida governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate came under fire for his surprising remarks, and AOC criticized DeSantis on Monday night during an interview on CNN NewsNight with host Abby Phillip.
“I think there’s something to be said about the region’s partners being able to support and step-up Palestinians,” AOC started. “However, that does not abdicate the United States from our historic role that we’ve played in the world of accepting refugees and allowing people to restart their lives here.
“And I also want to address something very specific about what Governor DeSantis said when he said quote, unquote, all Gazans are anti-Semitic – how incredibly destructive and dangerous that rhetoric is,” the Democratic House Rep. continued. “We just had a six-year-old boy stabbed 26 times this morning because of rhetoric like that and it is dangerous.”
“It is unacceptable,” she continued. “It is reckless. And no leader in the United States of America should be amplifying a message like that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hamas launched an attack against Israel from Gaza last weekend that left at least 30 Americans and more than 1,000 Israelis dead.
President Joe Biden has since condemned the attack and emphasized that the U.S. “stands with Israel” amid the escalating war against Hamas.
"The more we learn about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes,” Biden said during a speech on October 13. “More than 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans."
"These guys make Al Qaeda look pure. They're pure evil,” he continued. "As I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The White House announced on Monday that the 80-year-old commander-in-chief will visit Israel on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces are reportedly preparing to launch an invasion of Gaza in response to the Palestinian militant group’s devastating attack last weekend.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vowed to “settle the score” with Hamas after the terrorist group killed at least 1,400 people and took hundreds more captive.
“I tell Hamas, you are responsible for the wellbeing of captives, Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them,” Netanyahu said.
“What happened today has never been seen in Israel,” he continued. “We will take mighty vengeance for this black day.”