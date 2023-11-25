Joe Biden's Vacation in Nantucket Interrupted by Protesters Chanting 'Genocide' as He Was Christmas Shopping
President Joe Biden faced protests and chants of “genocide” during his recent vacation in Nantucket. The protests erupted as the President and his family shopped and attended a Christmas tree lighting event in the popular vacation spot.
The President and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, arrived in Nantucket on Tuesday, November 21, for a few days’ vacation.
The White House informed the public that they would be staying at the home of their friend, David Rubenstein, as they had done on previous visits. However, the President's vacation has been marred by protests over his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
According to Mediaite, on Friday, President Biden addressed the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas during a press conference at the White Elephant Nantucket.
The deal, negotiated by international partners, including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to release 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a four-day "humanitarian pause" in the fighting and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Protesters have followed the President throughout his vacation, expressing their discontent with his handling of the conflict.
During a stroll down Broad Street, a small group of protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire,” while others accused President Biden of genocide. Despite the protests, many others cheered for the President as he walked by.
The protests continued as President Biden visited the local bookstore with his grandchildren. The President emphasized the tradition of visiting the bookstore during his vacation, stating, "We can't come without going to the bookstore. We've got a tradition." However, the chants and protests outside the bookstore suggest that this tradition was overshadowed by the political controversy surrounding the President.
The climax of the protests came during the town's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. As the tree was lit and the crowd clapped, a small group of protesters unveiled signs with messages such as “Free Palestine” and “End Apartheid.”
Chanting “Biden, Biden, you can't hide. We charge you with genocide,” the protesters aimed their message directly at the President.
Despite attempts by a town official to intervene, the protesters would not be silenced. However, their chants were drowned out by Christmas music and the cheers of the larger crowd in attendance.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden was recently interrupted by a protester demanding a ceasefire during the president's visit to Belvidere, Illinois, for an auto workers rally.
“You need to call for a ceasefire in Gaza!” she shouted. The crowd quickly drowned the protestor out, and she was subsequently escorted out of the venue.
“Get them out!” one attendee shouted as Biden waited patiently for the protestor to be removed. “Get them out!”