Joe Biden's Vacation in Nantucket Interrupted by Protesters Chanting 'Genocide' as He Was Christmas Shopping

The President and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, arrived in Nantucket on Tuesday, November 21, for a few days’ vacation.

The White House informed the public that they would be staying at the home of their friend, David Rubenstein, as they had done on previous visits. However, the President's vacation has been marred by protests over his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to Mediaite, on Friday, President Biden addressed the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas during a press conference at the White Elephant Nantucket.

The deal, negotiated by international partners, including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to release 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a four-day "humanitarian pause" in the fighting and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.