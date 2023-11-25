Meghan Markle Accused TWO Royals of Discussing Her and Prince Harry's Son's Skin Color, New Book Claims

The revelation comes from royal expert and Meghan's personal cheerleader, Omid Scobie, in an extract from his upcoming book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.

According to Scobie, Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles following her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing the identities of the two household members who voiced their concerns about Archie's skin color.

The names of these individuals have not been disclosed in the book, leaving speculation as to whether they are direct members of the royal family or employees of "The Firm." However, it is clear that they are connected to the royal household.