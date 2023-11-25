Meghan Markle Accused TWO Royals of Discussing Her and Prince Harry's Son's Skin Color, New Book Claims
New information has come to light regarding Meghan Markle's claims about the royal family's concerns over her son Archie's skin color. It has now been revealed that not just one but two individuals were involved in these conversations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The revelation comes from royal expert and Meghan's personal cheerleader, Omid Scobie, in an extract from his upcoming book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.
According to Scobie, Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles following her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing the identities of the two household members who voiced their concerns about Archie's skin color.
The names of these individuals have not been disclosed in the book, leaving speculation as to whether they are direct members of the royal family or employees of "The Firm." However, it is clear that they are connected to the royal household.
The controversy surrounding Archie's skin color was first brought to the public's attention during Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah in 2021.
Meghan revealed that a royal family member had commented about how dark Archie's skin might be. These remarks sparked outrage and led to a global conversation about racism within the monarchy.
The publication of Scobie's book adds another layer to this already contentious issue. It highlights the extent to which Meghan and Harry felt the need to address the alleged racism within the royal family privately.
By writing to King Charles and naming the individuals involved, Meghan attempted to confront the issue head-on and seek a resolution within the monarchy.
The book reveals additional details about the ongoing feud between Harry and his father, King Charles.
In one particularly cutting moment, Harry reportedly asked Charles, "Don't you want to see your grandchildren?" This remark, which used their children Archie and Lilibet as leverage, showcased the severity of the rift between father and son.
Amidst all the controversy, Scobie has emphasized the importance of reading his book in its entirety before forming an opinion. He urges readers to focus not just on Harry and Meghan but on the broader issues surrounding the state of the British monarchy.
The timing of these revelations is significant, as it coincides with the Sussexes' official departure from Frogmore Cottage in June 2023.
The couple's decision to vacate the property and use it as a bargaining chip in their disagreements with the royal family has been viewed by many as adding to the drama surrounding their strained relationship.