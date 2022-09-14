'Not My King!' Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested For 'Breach Of Peace' Outside Of Royal Events Marking Queen's Death, Succession Of Charles

On Tuesday, it was also revealed that a 22-year-old man who confronted Prince Andrew and called him a "sick old man" as he walked behind Elizabeth's coffin was arrested. The protester has now been charged by police with a breach of the peace.

He and others have spoken out against the news that Andrew is to have a central role in public events this week after he was stripped of his royal titles.

The 22-year-old was later released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal, Bloomberg reported.