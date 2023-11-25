Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kamala Harris

Fox News Host Attacks Kamala Harris for Using a Gas Stove in Thanksgiving Photo: 'They Hate Humans, They Hate Joyfulness!'

fox news host attacks kamala harris for using a gas stove on thanksgiving
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 25 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In a recent segment on Fox News, hosts Lisa Boothe and Charlie Hurt had some choice words for a Thanksgiving photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The hosts took issue with the presence of a gas stove in the background of the photo, calling out Harris, Joe Biden and their administration's suggestion of banning gas stoves, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @VP/X

Boothe expressed her confusion, stating, "Charlie, I was reliably informed that gas stoves are evil and should be banned from existence. Can you explain this for me, my friend?"

Hurt responded by giving a longwinded rant about the Biden administration's alleged stance on gas stoves and similar actions taken in Democrat-run places like Washington D.C. and New York City.

"They’re suddenly going to kill all of us after we’ve been using them for, I don’t know, all of the last 150 years," Hurt mocked. "They’re suddenly going to kill us all."

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host attacks kamala harris for using a gas stove on thanksgiving
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris shared an image of her and her husband on Thanksgiving.

"Look at the new, latest building codes and approvals for building apartment buildings, they’ve removed the gas lines from them because they want to take away your gas stoves," Hurt continued. "And so it’s so funny that people, they saw that, her tweet, they saw her stove."

"They rightly heckled and mocked her and made fun of her and ridiculed her, and then all of the Democrats got freaked out and jumped online and said, “Oh no, wait a minute, they don’t want to take away the gas stoves. That’s misinformation.” No, they do want to take away the gas stoves, and, in fact, they are taking away the gas stoves in any of the places where they control things!"

MORE ON:
Kamala Harris
Article continues below advertisement
fox news host attacks kamala harris for using a gas stove on thanksgiving
Source: MEGA

Harris is seen using a gas stove.

Boothe asked her co-host why Harris and the Biden Administration wanted to ban gas stoves and, besides sharing any actual statement or context from the White House, Hurt claimed, "I think because they hate us, they hate humans, they hate joyfulness, they hate pies, they hate good food. They hate. They want us all to be miserable."

"They want us to suffer because when we’re not suffering, if we’re not suffering, we are, you know, we’re making things, we’re creating things," he continued. "We’re joyful, we’re doing wonderful things, everybody is happy, and that drives them crazy."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host attacks kamala harris for using a gas stove on thanksgiving
Source: MEGA

Fox News has frequently criticized the Biden administration for their comments on the use of gas stoves.

Source: Radar

In January, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden "does not support banning gas stoves."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.