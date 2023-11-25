Fox News Host Attacks Kamala Harris for Using a Gas Stove in Thanksgiving Photo: 'They Hate Humans, They Hate Joyfulness!'

Boothe expressed her confusion, stating, "Charlie, I was reliably informed that gas stoves are evil and should be banned from existence. Can you explain this for me, my friend?"

Hurt responded by giving a longwinded rant about the Biden administration's alleged stance on gas stoves and similar actions taken in Democrat-run places like Washington D.C. and New York City.

"They’re suddenly going to kill all of us after we’ve been using them for, I don’t know, all of the last 150 years," Hurt mocked. "They’re suddenly going to kill us all."