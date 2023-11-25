Fox News Host Attacks Kamala Harris for Using a Gas Stove in Thanksgiving Photo: 'They Hate Humans, They Hate Joyfulness!'
In a recent segment on Fox News, hosts Lisa Boothe and Charlie Hurt had some choice words for a Thanksgiving photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
The hosts took issue with the presence of a gas stove in the background of the photo, calling out Harris, Joe Biden and their administration's suggestion of banning gas stoves, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Boothe expressed her confusion, stating, "Charlie, I was reliably informed that gas stoves are evil and should be banned from existence. Can you explain this for me, my friend?"
Hurt responded by giving a longwinded rant about the Biden administration's alleged stance on gas stoves and similar actions taken in Democrat-run places like Washington D.C. and New York City.
"They’re suddenly going to kill all of us after we’ve been using them for, I don’t know, all of the last 150 years," Hurt mocked. "They’re suddenly going to kill us all."
"Look at the new, latest building codes and approvals for building apartment buildings, they’ve removed the gas lines from them because they want to take away your gas stoves," Hurt continued. "And so it’s so funny that people, they saw that, her tweet, they saw her stove."
"They rightly heckled and mocked her and made fun of her and ridiculed her, and then all of the Democrats got freaked out and jumped online and said, “Oh no, wait a minute, they don’t want to take away the gas stoves. That’s misinformation.” No, they do want to take away the gas stoves, and, in fact, they are taking away the gas stoves in any of the places where they control things!"
- 'I Hate To Bother You, But People Are Dying!' Anti-War Protestor Crashes President Biden's Dinner With Wife Jill Before His Trip To Ukraine
- President Joe Biden Slammed for Holding BBQ at White House During Israel-Palestine Conflict That Left 4 Americans Dead
- Caitlyn Jenner SLAMS Whoopi Goldberg For Saying Joe Biden Isn't At Fault For Skyrocketing Gas Prices & Baby Formula Fiasco
Boothe asked her co-host why Harris and the Biden Administration wanted to ban gas stoves and, besides sharing any actual statement or context from the White House, Hurt claimed, "I think because they hate us, they hate humans, they hate joyfulness, they hate pies, they hate good food. They hate. They want us all to be miserable."
"They want us to suffer because when we’re not suffering, if we’re not suffering, we are, you know, we’re making things, we’re creating things," he continued. "We’re joyful, we’re doing wonderful things, everybody is happy, and that drives them crazy."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
In January, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden "does not support banning gas stoves."