Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Expected to Survive Being Stabbed in Federal Prison

According to ABC News, the stabbing occurred at The Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, around 12:30 p.m. local time. Prison employees were able to respond to the incident and contain the situation.

The inmate who assaulted the former cop has not been identified, but sources have confirmed that it was Chauvin who was stabbed. The former police officer has been serving a simultaneous sentence at the medium-security prison for Floyd's death.

The prison's statement noted that life-saving measures were taken by employees and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) following the assault. According to the Bureau of Prisons, no prison employees were injured during the incident, and the FBI was notified.