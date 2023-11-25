Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Expected to Survive Being Stabbed in Federal Prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd, was stabbed in federal prison on Friday, November 24, according to sources.
Chauvin is reported to be in "stable" condition and is expected to survive, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to ABC News, the stabbing occurred at The Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, around 12:30 p.m. local time. Prison employees were able to respond to the incident and contain the situation.
The inmate who assaulted the former cop has not been identified, but sources have confirmed that it was Chauvin who was stabbed. The former police officer has been serving a simultaneous sentence at the medium-security prison for Floyd's death.
The prison's statement noted that life-saving measures were taken by employees and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) following the assault. According to the Bureau of Prisons, no prison employees were injured during the incident, and the FBI was notified.
Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 on second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's death.
The encounter, caught on bystander video, showed Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes, despite Floyd's repeated pleas that he couldn't breathe.
Floyd, who was handcuffed and lying prone on the pavement, eventually lost consciousness and his pulse, later being pronounced dead at a hospital.
Floyd's death in May 2020 ignited massive protests against police brutality and systemic racism, both in the United States and around the globe.
The incident became a catalyst for discussions around the urgent need for police reform and justice within the criminal justice system as well as a linchpin moment sparking the Black Lives Matter movement to take off later the same year.
Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison for his state charges in June 2021. In June 2022, he was given an additional 21-year sentence on federal civil rights charges related to Floyd's death.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Previously pleading not guilty to the charges, Chauvin changed his stance in December 2021 and pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights. He admitted to keeping his knee on Floyd's neck even after Floyd became unresponsive.
The Supreme Court recently denied Chauvin's appeal of his second-degree murder charge after his lawyer argued that he did not receive a fair trial.