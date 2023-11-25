Don Lemon and Fiancé Tim Malone Are Finally Ready to Tie the Knot After Four Year Engagement: Report
After seven years of highs and lows, including four years of being engaged, fired CNN anchor Don Lemon, 57, and his dapper fiancé, Tim Malone, 39, are reportedly finally set to walk down the aisle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders reportedly dished that Lemon has chosen none other than The View's Joy Behar to stand beside him as his best man.
Sources claimed the couple is gearing up for a holiday wedding that promises to be nothing short of sensational, with several star-studded surprises.
"The dynamic duo has been meticulously planning their nuptials, with Joy Behar at the helm as Don's designated best man," a source told the National Enquirer.
"And the drama meter is sure to hit the roof with the addition of Wendy Williams as a bridesmaid, along with the glamorous Real Housewife of New York Countess Luann de Lesseps," the tipster joked.
Insiders close to the couple revealed the decision to tie the knot comes after Lemon had to walk the plank at CNN and Malone served as his unwavering support.
"Don and Tim have built a life together that has seen them through thick and thin," a source said of the soon-to-be newlyweds.
"Tim has been Don's rock, especially during the past year," the insider continued. "Their wedding is not just a celebration of love but a testament to the strength of their bond!"
Malone's unwavering support for the ousted anchor was on full display over the summer, when the couple took some much-needed time away from New York City to vacation in Sag Harbor.
Despite the former CNN veteran being canned by the network weeks earlier, an eyewitness told Page Six that Lemon "seemed relaxed and at ease" while enjoying the beach with his fiancé.
After CNN cut ties with Lemon in April, the former news host said he was "going to enjoy my summer... spend it on the beach and have a great time."
Lemon followed through on his promise and it appeared that his relationship benefited as a result, with the couple finally getting ready to say "I do" after years of waiting.
Lemon and Malone got engaged back in 2019, but their wedding plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.
"Quite frankly the wedding is still on, but we just decided not to talk about it until the pandemic is over because there are more important things happening in the world," Lemon candidly told People in 2021.