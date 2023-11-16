CNN Exec David Zaslav Secretly Orchestrated Don Lemon's Ouster From Network — Then Blamed CEO Chris Licht During Breakfast With Fired Host: Report
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly ordered then-CNN CEO Chris Licht to get rid of Don Lemon – before blaming Licht for Lemon’s ouster during a breakfast with the fired host, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come months after Lemon was abruptly fired from CNN in April, new details have emerged regarding the network star’s downfall and eventual departure.
According to a new report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, Zaslav was the one who demanded that Lemon be removed after Lemon made a distasteful and controversial remark about GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley’s age earlier this year.
Also surprising was the outlet’s claim that Lemon was already skating on thin ice before the Nikki Haley incident unfolded – and Lemon only remained at CNN as long as he did because Licht stepped up to “protect” him.
“Firing CNN’s prominent Black gay anchor could be a public-relations nightmare and immediately taint Mr. Licht’s tenure,” the Times reported after speaking with three sources familiar with the matter.
“Mr. Licht sought to protect Mr. Lemon by moving him from his 10 PM slot to a revamped morning show,” the outlet added.
But Lemon’s position at CNN reportedly became “unsustainable” in April after the 57-year-old host criticized 51-year-old Nikki Haley because of her age.
While Licht “reprimanded” Lemon for the Haley incident, it was reportedly Zaslav who demanded the CNN star be permanently removed from the network.
“Why hasn’t he been fired?” Zaslav allegedly asked Licht at the time.
Lemon was then terminated on April 24.
“After continuing pressure from Mr. Zaslav, Mr. Licht announced on April 24 that CNN and Mr. Lemon had ‘parted ways,’” the Times wrote on Wednesday.
“Neither Mr. Zaslav nor Mr. Licht personally broke the news to Mr. Lemon,” the outlet continued, “although Mr. Licht offered to meet with him after they told his agent. That meeting never happened.”
Perhaps the most shocking revelation shared by the Times this week was the claim that Zaslav later blamed Licht for Lemon’s firing when the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO met with Lemon for breakfast after he was ousted.
Zaslav allegedly “apologized” for the way Lemon was “treated” at CNN and “blamed” Licht for Lemon’s unceremonious departure.
“Mr. Zaslav and Mr. Lemon subsequently met at Barney Greengrass, Mr. Zaslav’s usual breakfast place on the Upper West Side of Manhattan,” the Times wrote.
“Mr. Zaslav said he was sorry for the way Mr. Lemon had been treated and blamed Mr. Licht for the outcome.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon was ultimately fired from CNN on April 24 shortly after he criticized former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley over her age.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," a “stunned” Lemon announced on Twitter in April.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”
“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
Licht later released a statement of his own further confirming that Lemon had been terminated.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network announced. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Licht was then fired as CNN’s CEO in June after only 13 months with the network.