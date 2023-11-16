Autopsy Shocker: Nic Kerdiles' Cause of Death Revealed, Toxicology Exposes BAC Level
Nic Kerdiles' cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after he tragically passed away. RadarOnline.com has obtained the ex-Chrisley Knows Best star's autopsy and toxicology reports from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, Tennessee, which reveal he died of blunt force trauma and had alcohol in his system when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle.
Kerdiles was 29 years old.
According to the medical examiner, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé suffered injuries, including "scratches of the skin, bruises, tears of the skin, multiple broken bones, bruising of the brain, and associated bleeding." His matter of death was ruled an accident.
Kerdiles' toxicology reveals he had a BAC of .124% at the time of his death. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kerdiles died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville on September 23 around 3:30 AM after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The autopsy listed the ex-hockey player had on white shoes, jeans, a black jacket, a white t-shirt, and white socks. Hours before the accident, Kerdiles posted the below photo of himself on his motorcycle.
Sources close to the Chrisleys told RadarOnline.com that Kerdiles was cremated. Documents obtained by this outlet revealed that his mom, Nathalie, and dad, Michel, were declared joint co-executors of his estate.
Kerdiles' will was drafted on December 22, 2022, just nine months before his death.
At the time, an insider shared to RadarOnline.com that Savannah was taking her ex's death "hour by hour," adding it was a "hard loss for everyone," especially for the Chrisleys, who considered him a "family member."
Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie, addressed Kerdiles' passing from prison, with the couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, telling us: "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."
Savannah and Nic were engaged in December 2018 but called off wedding plans in 2020.