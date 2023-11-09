Nic Kerdiles' Mom Appointed Co-Executor of Estate One Month After Tragic Death
Nic Kerdiles' mom has been declared co-executor of his estate, along with his father. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that the Davidson County court in Nashville, Tennessee, appointed Nathalie Kerdiles and Michel Kerdiles joint co-executors, meaning they have complete control over his estate and fortune.
"Nathalie Kerdiles and Michel Kerdiles, are appointed as Co-Executors of the Decedent's estate, and Letters Testamentary shall be issued to them upon making oath," the documents filed on Tuesday read.
"Petitioners are appointed to serve as Co-Executors. Petitioners are ready, willing and able to serve as Co-Executors of the Decedent's estate."
As this outlet reported, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé passed away suddenly at 29 on September 23, 2023, in a motorcycle accident. RadarOnline.com broke the story that Nic drafted his will on December 22, 2022, just nine months before his death.
Nic initially wanted his mom to be the first in line to take control of his assets and fortune in the unfortunate instance of his death.
"If she does not act or ceases to act, then I designate my father, Michel Kerdiles, as my Executor," his will read.
- Savannah Chrisley's Pals 'Not Surprised' if She Offers to Help With Ex Nic Kerdiles' Funeral Costs: 'She Has a Big Heart'
- Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Cremated, Nashville Memorial Taking Place Today
- 'Devastated' Savannah Chrisley Taking Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Death 'Hour by Hour': 'It's Such a Shock'
Based on the latest court filing, Nathalie and Michel now have full authority over his property, finances, and assets to disburse however they see fit.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Nic was cremated, with a source sharing that a memorial was held for him in Nashville last month.
The late Chrisley Knows Best star died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville on September 23 around 3:30 AM after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.
Nic was only 29 years old.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
At the time, an insider shared to RadarOnline.com that Savannah was taking her ex's death "hour by hour," adding it was a "hard loss for everyone," especially for the Chrisleys, who considered him a "family member."
Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie, addressed Kerdiles' passing from prison, with the couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, telling us: "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."
Savannah and Nic were engaged in December 2018 but called off wedding plans in 2020.