Nic Kerdiles' Mom Appointed Co-Executor of Estate One Month After Tragic Death

As this outlet reported, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé passed away suddenly at 29 on September 23, 2023, in a motorcycle accident. RadarOnline.com broke the story that Nic drafted his will on December 22, 2022, just nine months before his death.

Nic initially wanted his mom to be the first in line to take control of his assets and fortune in the unfortunate instance of his death.

"If she does not act or ceases to act, then I designate my father, Michel Kerdiles, as my Executor," his will read.