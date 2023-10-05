Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Cremated, Nashville Memorial Taking Place Today
Nic Kerdiles' loved ones are finally getting peace. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé has been cremated, and his memorial service is taking place Thursday, October 5.
A source connected to the Chrisleys told RadarOnline.com that Kerdiles' service is being held at Cross Point Church in Nashville, and Savannah and her older brother, Chase Chrisley, will be there.
We're also told it's likely his remains will go home to California with his family.
As this outlet reported, Kerdiles died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville on September 23 around 3:30 AM. He passed away from injuries sustained after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area.
Kerdiles was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries. He was only 29 years old.
An insider shared with RadarOnline.com that Savannah was taking Kerdiles' death "hour by hour," adding it was a "hard loss for everyone," especially for the Chrisleys, who considered him a "family member."
Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie, addressed Kerdiles' passing from behind bars, with the couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, telling us, "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."
Savannah and Kerdiles were engaged in December 2018 but called off wedding plans in 2020. Despite their breakup, the two remained tight.
Following Kerdiles' sudden passing, Savannah paid homage to her ex with a collection of memories from their life together.
"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone," she wrote.
She also shared that Kerdiles has been there for her during her darkest times, even after their split. In the comment section of her tribute, the reality star revealed her ex was with her when she took her father to prison.
"Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you. Thank you for our season," Savannah ended her heartfelt post.