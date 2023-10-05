Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Cremated, Nashville Memorial Taking Place Today

Nic Kerdiles' loved ones are finally getting peace. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé has been cremated, and his memorial service is taking place Thursday, October 5.

A source connected to the Chrisleys told RadarOnline.com that Kerdiles' service is being held at Cross Point Church in Nashville, and Savannah and her older brother, Chase Chrisley, will be there.

We're also told it's likely his remains will go home to California with his family.