'Devastated' Savannah Chrisley Taking Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Death 'Hour by Hour': 'It's Such a Shock'

Source: MEGA; @nickerdiles/Instagram

Savannah and Nic were engaged in 2018 but called it off in 2020.

By:

Sep. 25 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley is deeply grieving the loss of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles following his tragic passing. A source close to Savannah told RadarOnline.com that his death is "such a shock" to the Chrisley Knows Best star, adding she had nothing but love and respect for him.

Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

We're told the Chrisley's still considered Nic a "family member."

Calling this a "delicate situation," the insider shared that Savannah is taking it "hour by hour." The source also said this has been a "devastating" and "hard loss for everyone," as the Chrisleys considered Nic a "family member."

He was even by Savannah's side when she took her father, Todd Chrisley, to prison in January. Her famous parents are serving time in separate prisons after being convicted of fraud.

Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Nic died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash.

As this outlet reported, Savannah's ex-fiancé died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville on Saturday around 3:30 AM. Nic passed away from injuries sustained after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area, police told TMZ.

Law enforcement revealed the driver of the BMW immediately stopped to assist.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries. Nic was only 29 years old. Only hours before his tragic passing, the former NHL star-turned-real estate broker shared an eerie photo of him on his motorcycle with the caption, "Night rider."

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Nic's autopsy was completed and his body was released. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the former NHL player's official cause of death would be revealed pending toxicology results, which could take up to 8-10 weeks.

Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

We're told Savannah is "open to helping" with Nic's upcoming funeral."

Sources told us that Savannah is "open to helping" with Nic's upcoming funeral, adding they wouldn't be surprised if she offered to pay for the service cost or at least a portion of it.

The two were engaged in 2018 but called it off in 2020.

Savannah opened up about losing Nic with a heartfelt post on Sunday.

"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone," she wrote.

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Nic was only 29 years old.

The reality star also seemed to address their breakup.

"Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you. Thank you for our season," she shared.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Savannah's team for comment.

