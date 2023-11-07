Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Drafted Will Months Before Sudden Death, Mom Files for Control of Estate and Fortune

Nic Kerdiles' mother has filed to take control of his estate and fortune — a request that he made months before he tragically died. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé appointed his mom, Nathalie Kerdiles, as the executor of his will on December 22, 2022.

As this outlet reported, the NHL player-turned-reality star passed away suddenly at 29 on September 23, 2023, in a motorcycle accident.