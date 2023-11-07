Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Drafted Will Months Before Sudden Death, Mom Files for Control of Estate and Fortune
Nic Kerdiles' mother has filed to take control of his estate and fortune — a request that he made months before he tragically died. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé appointed his mom, Nathalie Kerdiles, as the executor of his will on December 22, 2022.
As this outlet reported, the NHL player-turned-reality star passed away suddenly at 29 on September 23, 2023, in a motorcycle accident.
Court documents dated October 3 reveal that Natalie and Nic's father, Michel Kerdiles, filed a petition to be granted as the executor and co-executor of their late son's will per his request.
"In Paragraph 1 of the Will, Nathalie Kerdiles is appointed to serve as Executor of the Decedent's estate. Nathalie Kerdiles consents to her spouse, Michel Kerdiles, serving as a Co-Executor with her," the petition states.
Nic made it clear in his will that his mother was his first choice to take control of his assets and fortune in the unfortunate instance of his death. "If she does not act or ceases to act, then I designate my father, Michel Kerdiles, as my Executor," his last testament reads.
While Nic also mentions his sister, Mailys Kerdiles, as third in line if his mother and father should be unable to act on his wishes, she was not mentioned in the petition to probate will filing.
Nic's will shows that he left his mother full authority over his property, finances, and assets to disburse however she sees fit. The former Chrisley Knows Best star signed his six-page last will and testament just nine months before his life abruptly ended.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Nic was cremated, with a source sharing that a memorial was held for him in Nashville last month.
Nic died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville on September 23 around 3:30 AM after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.
At the time, an insider shared to RadarOnline.com that Savannah was taking her ex's death "hour by hour," adding it was a "hard loss for everyone," especially for the Chrisleys, who considered him a "family member."
Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie, addressed Kerdiles' passing from behind bars, with the couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, telling us: "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."