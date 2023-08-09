Don Lemon Trying to Woo His Way Onto 'The View': He's 'Pushing Himself With ALL of The Women'

Dumped CNN diva Don Lemon is allegedly trying to woo his way into becoming the first male co-host of The View, but sources say the ladies of the show are a hard sell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 57-year-old dropped anchor hosted a lavish party at his Long Island mansion for The View's liberal loudmouth Sunny Hostin to celebrate her new novel, Summer on Sag Harbor, and spies said he spent the whole time buttering her up.