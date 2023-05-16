Don Lemon Driving Away His Fiancé Tim With Tantrums In Wake Of CNN Firing: Sources
Don Lemon has been driving away his fiancé — New York real estate agent Tim Malone — and throwing the wedding in doubt with his testy tantrums and vicious outbursts in the wake of his firing from CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Don’s so out of control right now, he’s about to kill his engagement after losing his job,” said a friend. “He’ll be left with nothing.”
Lemon toiled 17 years for the network before they unceremoniously dumped him last month over his sexist on-air comments. He later said he “regretted” his remarks, but by then the chucklehead had dug his own grave.
Tim, 39, reportedly tried to soothe the worked-up journo, “but Don wasn’t listening, and Tim’s fed up!” said a friend. The couple met in 2015 at a gay mixer and got engaged in April 2019, with Tim proposing by having their beloved pooches, Barkley and Boomer, wear dog tags engraved: “Daddy, will you marry papa?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, CNN CEO Chris Licht blindsided Don by firing him abruptly without warning.
The network released a statement reading, “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Don fired back at the network’s claim and said he was not given any notice.
"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon said.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” he added.
As we first reported, sources revealed Don has plans to release a tell-all memoir and has hired a high-powered Bryan Freedman to represent him in his exit from CNN. Sources said Don is still owed 8-figures on his contract.
“Don feels like he’s been a gold solider at CNN and that he’s a scapegoat for the failure of the morning show he was forced to co-host with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins,” said a source. “He’s looking for payback!”