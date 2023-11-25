Alec Baldwin's Hoping for 6-Figure Per Episode Payday to Star in Family Reality TV Show: Report
Alec Baldwin, 65, and wife Hilaria, 39, are ready to take on reality TV with their brood of seven, but the veteran actor is reportedly pricing himself out with jaw-dropping financial demands, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed that Baldwin is seeking a mouth-watering $300,000 for his appearances in the potential reality show — and that figure is said to be separate from the shocking amount he wants for his wife and kids!
"Baldwin is channeling his inner Hollywood heavyweight with a demand of $300,000 per episode — a sum that doesn't even cover the $300,000 he's eyeing for his wife and children," an insider told the National Enquirer.
While a Hollywood executive reportedly said there's a demand for the Baldwins in the reality TV world, the 30 Rock star will need to bring himself back down to Earth with his financial demands if he wants to make a deal.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actor's rep for comment.
"There's undoubtedly an audience for a reality show starring Alec and his family," a development executive told the outlet. "But unless he adjusts his perception of his own worth, it will remain a Hollywood daydream."
One explanation for Baldwin's inflated self-worth could be his overwhelming legal fees.
The 65-year-old has been at the center of legal drama stemming from the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after a live round was fired from Baldwin's prop gun during the filming of his wild west film, Rust.
Insiders claimed that the actor's legal expenses are bleeding the couple dry — and a reality show would give them a much needed income boost.
Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death, but New Mexico prosecutors dropped the charges in April, but warned the actor that he could be charged again in the future.
Five months later, sources close to the case said special prosecutors planned to recharge Baldwin.
According to NBC News, two sources said that Baldwin's case would be presented to a grand jury this month.
"We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed," special prosecutor Kari Morrissey told the outlet in a statement.
Morrissey, along with special prosecutor Jason Lewis, dismissed the initial charges citing "new facts," but cautioned the actor and his attorneys, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."