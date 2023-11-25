Alec Baldwin's Hoping for 6-Figure Per Episode Payday to Star in Family Reality TV Show: Report

Alec Baldwin, 65, and wife Hilaria, 39, are ready to take on reality TV with their brood of seven, but the veteran actor is reportedly pricing himself out with jaw-dropping financial demands, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claimed that Baldwin is seeking a mouth-watering $300,000 for his appearances in the potential reality show — and that figure is said to be separate from the shocking amount he wants for his wife and kids!