Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Armorer Accused of Handing Off Cocaine After Police Interview About Deadly Shooting

Jun. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The Rust armorer accused of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin's movie set faces additional charges for allegedly handing off a bag of cocaine following her police interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors made the shocking allegations against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in a new court filing.

As this outlet reported, Gutierrez-Reed was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 death of the cinematographer. She's now being accused of tampering with evidence, which could bring forth an additional charge, ABC News said on Friday.

According to the amended criminal complaint, Gutierrez-Reed "did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."

The prosecution filed a motion to protect the witness' identity on Thursday, which revealed shocking allegations against Gutierrez-Reed.

Prosecutors said the witness claimed Gutierrez-Reed "transferred a small bag of cocaine" to them after returning from her interview with police on the day of the shooting.

"The circumstances of the transfer of evidence strongly support the charge that the defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement from obtaining highly inculpatory evidence directly related to the defendant's handling of the firearm and the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins," the filing stated.

The prosecutors are asking the judge to protect the witness' identity out of fear they will be "blacklisted" from the film industry for coming forward with the allegations — and to protect them from the "enormous" press coverage of the case.

"I will never be able to work in the film industry again," the witness reportedly told them, according to the filing.

Gutierrez-Reed's legal team filed a motion to dismiss her case last month after previously revealing she intends to plead not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges. She said she had no idea how the prop gun Baldwin was using ended up with live rounds.

Baldwin was practicing an upcoming scene when the prop gun he was using fired, killing Hutchins and injuring another.

RadarOnline.com revealed that charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.

RadarOnline.com revealed that charges against Baldwin were dropped in April. Gutierrez-Reed is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in August.

