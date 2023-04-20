Alec Baldwin Cleared: Criminal Charges Against Actor To Be Dropped After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which have now been dismissed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, stating that he believed the prop gun did not have any live ammunition inside the chamber.

The incident happened on-set in October 2021 when the actor was practicing a cross-draw for the Western film. At one point, the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.