Hailey Baldwin's Secret Family Drama: Dad Stephen Unsuccessfully 'Begged' For Loan To Save NY Home From Foreclosure
Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)'s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, was determined to keep his Rockland County home amid financial straits, RadarOnline.com has learned, putting him in a precarious position just a few years ago.
Stephen's money woes stacked up in 2017 as insiders said he "needed $1.1 million to keep from losing his house," leaving the former 8 Seconds star to turn to his family and famous brother Alec Baldwin for a front on the funds.
A family informant said that Alec was worth $65 million at the time, so a loan "would be no big deal," claiming that Stephen was hopeful but not bailed out in the end.
"Alec won't give him an answer — he may think Stephen needs to learn a lesson, or maybe they're still at odds over politics," the insider shared and speculated.
As for their opposed political views, Stephen was an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, while Alec became widely recognized for his satirical impression of the former president on Saturday Night Live.
Stephen and his wife, Kennya, bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Upper Grandview for $812,500 back in 2000.
However, they later defaulted on the roughly $7,000-a-month mortgage and were hit with a lawsuit by Deutsche Bank in 2013.
The Baldwins attempted to get the lawsuit tossed, questioning the mortgage paperwork and arguing the bank didn't have a "clear chain of title for the mortgage and promissory note," which was later denied by a judge.
Stephen was "panicking," an insider alleged about how he was coping amid the ordeal, claiming he refused to ask daughter Hailey for any money.
"He wouldn't do that," said the friend. "That would kill his pride. No man wants to borrow money from his 20-year-old daughter."
The actor lost the house due to defaulted mortgage payments, unpaid taxes, and other fees, having entered a more than $1 million judgment lien on the property.
His home was auctioned in March 2017 and sold to the highest bidder for $100, which went towards the million-dollar debt that Baldwin owed the bank.