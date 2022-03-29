Pregnant Again! Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria They Are Expecting Seventh Child Just Five Months After 'Rust' Shooting

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote, including a video of the duo telling their children about the baby. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!"

Hilaria also alluded to the Rust shooting, saying the baby is a blessing at these "uncertain times."