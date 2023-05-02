Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Castmates Label His Victory Lap as ‘Highly Insensitive’ After Criminal Charges Dropped
Alec Baldwin’s gleeful gloating after escaping involuntary manslaughter charges for fatally shooting the cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his movie Rust has horrified his grieving castmates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“They think it’s highly insensitive to be celebrating so loudly, given that someone they all knew and loved died in such a horrible way,” said a source.
Despite the FBI sneering at 65-year-old Baldwin’s claims he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, the charges against the actor were dropped “without prejudice” on April 20, which means an ongoing investigation could still lead to NEW legal filings against the star in the future!
Baldwin settled a civil suit brought by Hutchin’ hubby Matthew, and their son, but the terms of the deal are sealed from public view. He has returned to finish the blood-stained movie, now shooting in Montana.
“A lot of people think Alec dodged a bullet here — if you’ll excuse the expression,” said a source. “They don’t think he should be running victory laps after Halyna died in such a horrible way!”
Sources said the cinematographer — who was 42 when her life was cut short by a bullet — was well-liked by the cast and crew, while fondness for Alec has faded fast since the tragic Oct. 21, 2021, incident.
“Everybody thinks Halyna died needlessly,” said a source. “Just because prosecutors didn’t build a good case against Alec, nobody on the set believes he has the right to fist-pump over her dead body.”
Some of them may even walk away from the film,” said the source.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Baldwin’s lawyers spoke out after prosecutors announced they were dropping the criminal charges.
Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”
Alec posted a photo of himself with his wife Hilaria captioned, “Verified I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke).”
In response to the decision, Hilaria posted a photo of her curled up like a child on Baldwin’s lap.