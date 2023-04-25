Moving on Already? Widower of Late 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Caught Kissing a New Woman
Eighteen months since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically gunned down in an accidental shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust, her widower was caught kissing a new woman in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Producer Matthew Hutchins, 38, looked comfortable with the mystery female during a cozy date at Griffith Observatory on Monday.
The shocking moment came after the announcement that charges against Baldwin were dropped as prosecutors continued to pursue legal action against the western film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
According to sources, Matthew's apparent new love interest is Katie Flynn — and it looked like she didn't mind that the producer still wore his wedding band on their date.
Both were dressed for an outdoor adventure and looked casual in athleisure fits. Matthew wore a grey shirt and shorts with sneakers and a red trucker hat.
Katie slipped into black leggings with a white tank and hoodie that she accessorized with a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses — although neither helped conceal the pair's PDA.
The new couple looked smitten as could be while they strolled the scenic observatory hand-in-hand, stopping every now and then to share an embrace — and lock lips.
According to his alleged new lover's since-deleted LinkedIn profile, Katie studied meteorology and graduated from Central Michigan University in 2015.
Despite the ongoing legal battle over the alleged on-set negligence that led to his young wife's untimely death, Matthew appeared to be starting a new chapter with Katie.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Alec Baldwin Cleared: Criminal Charges Against Actor To Be Dropped After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
- Hailey Baldwin's Secret Family Drama: Dad Stephen Unsuccessfully 'Begged' For Loan To Save NY Home From Foreclosure
- Alec Baldwin Pleads NOT GUILTY In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Case, Prohibited From Drinking Booze Or Owning A Firearm
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and faced up to 5 years behind bars after the gun he was holding fired a live round that fatally struck Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
While Baldwin maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing, the actor settled with Matthew for an undisclosed amount in October 2022. As part of the settlement, Matthew was named an executive producer of the film.
It was a swift change from statements he made about the actor just eight months before.
During an interview with Today cohost Hoda Kotb, Matthew dismissed Baldwin's repeated claim of innocence.
"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew told Kotb. "Watching [Baldwin’s ABC interview], I just felt so angry, just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."
Halyna and Matthew married in 2005 and share one son together, Andros.