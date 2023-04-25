Moving on Already? Widower of Late 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Caught Kissing a New Woman

Eighteen months since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically gunned down in an accidental shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust, her widower was caught kissing a new woman in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Producer Matthew Hutchins, 38, looked comfortable with the mystery female during a cozy date at Griffith Observatory on Monday.

The shocking moment came after the announcement that charges against Baldwin were dropped as prosecutors continued to pursue legal action against the western film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.