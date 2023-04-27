Your tip
Alec Baldwin Sheds 20 Lbs, Weight Loss Concerns Friends & Family After Embattled Actor's Criminal Case is Dropped: Sources

alec pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 27 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Alec Baldwin’s drastic weight loss has caused his inner circle to become concerned for the actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Baldwin, 65, had his criminal charges related to the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust dropped.

alec
Source: mega

Prosecutors said they decided not to move forward with the case against Baldwin but may refile after “further investigation.”

They added, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."

Baldwin had been hit with charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The situation took a toll on Baldwin who sources said has been peeling off the pounds.

halynahutchins
Source: mega
The actor was spotted strolling in New York City last month with what appeared to be a glucose monitor on his upper left arm and looking thinner than he has in years.

“He’s had a history of yo-yo dieting, and with his hot temper and eating habits, he’s a prime candidate for high blood pressure and potential heart problems,” warned an insider.

“He’s gone cold turkey on carbs and sugar and shocked his system into losing 20 pounds of fat. But make no mistake, this is by no means a healthy guy!” said the insider.

Baldwin revealed in 2012 he was pre-diabetic and had to make drastic lifestyle changes.

alec hilaria
Source: mega

A source said before the criminal charges were dropped, “Alec’s beyond stressed about [returning to shoot Rust].” “Between his legal woes and the trauma of what happened, he feels sick to his stomach.”

Alec and Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from the October 2021 tragedy on the New Mexico set. Baldwin was facing 18 months in prison.

alec hbaldwin rust
Source: mega

Guiterrez-Reed pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Alec has had the unwavering support of his wife Hilaria, 37, and their kids, Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 2, and six-month-old Ilaria.

